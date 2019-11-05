The Nissan Frontier Desert Runner concept arrives at this year's SEMA Show as a rugged, off-road version of the brand's long-lived pickup truck. The work on this truck comes from MA Motorsports and the Nissan Motorsports team.

Gallery: Nissan Frontier Desert Runner

33 Photos

Rather than the Frontier's stuck engine, the Desert Runner gets the 5.6-liter V8 from the Titan. In addition, the engine gets a Garrett turbocharger and custom intercooler. The revised internals include new camshafts, pistons, and valves. Custom headers and exhaust also help boost the output. Nissan estimates the output at over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 700 pound-feet (949 Newton-meters). The powerplant runs through a six-speed manual, and Jim Wolf Technology supplies the clutch and lightweight flywheel. The truck rides on a 4X2 drivetrain configuration.

The truck rides on a custom suspension to soak up the bumps off-road. There's a BTF Fabrication long-travel front suspension kit, in addition to King Racing triple-bypass front shocks and coilovers. The rear gets King Racing triple-bypass shocks with Giant Motorsports link killer leaf springs. The truck rides on 37-inch BFGoodrich Baja T/A tires.

In addition, big light bars illuminate the way ahead. Plus, there are skid plates for protecting the mechanical components.

Aesthetically, the truck features revised bumpers at both ends and new fenders. At the back, there's a custom carrier for a spare rear wheel. Rigid supplies the auxiliary lighting. The body wrap is by MA Motorsports.

The interior tweaks are fairly minor. The floor gets a special coating, and there are racing seats with competition harnesses.