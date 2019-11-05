Hide press release Show press release

Featuring a number of performance enhancing options as standard, the new 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T deliver even more unfiltered driving pleasure for enthusiasts.

The 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T offer several performance-enhancing features that sharpen the handling even further. The PASM Sport Suspension (optional on 718 S and GTS models) is standard on 718 T models. It offers shorter springs, retuned adaptive dampers and a 0.78-inch lower ride height compared to the standard 718 Boxster and Cayman models. A mechanical limited slip differential, complemented by Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV), optional on 718 and 718 S models, is also standard for the 718 T variants. Furthermore, the 718 Boxster T and Cayman T are equipped with 20-inch 911 Carrera S wheels as standard, painted in a special Titanium Grey finish.

Complementing the special wheel finish, the exterior mirror covers and the rear model designation are painted in Agate Grey, as are the supplemental roll over protection bars on the 718 Boxster T. The tips of the standard Sport Exhaust System are finished in high-gloss black, while “718 Boxster T” or “718 Cayman T” in Agate Grey lettering adorns the sides of the car.

The 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T are powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer-engine as the standard Boxster and Cayman models, developing 300 hp and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. The 718 T models are equipped with the Sport Chrono Package as standard. In conjunction with the optional PDK transmission and using the Launch Control feature, both variants can reach 60 mph from standstill in just 4.5 seconds. The standard transmission for the 718 T variants is the six-speed manual gearbox fitted with a short-throw gear lever, offering even crisper and more engaging shifts, similar to the one used in the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder. Unique to the 718 T models: The shift pattern on the gear lever is embossed in red. Top track speed for all 718 T models is identical to the standard 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman models at 170 mph. Like all 718 Boxster and Cayman models, the 718 T variants are fitted with a standard Sport Exhaust System.

Inside, special accents underscore the performance-focused layout of the cockpit. Sport Seats Plus with more pronounced bolsters and Sport Tex fabric are standard, while Full Bucket Seats, normally reserved for 718 GTS, GT4 and Spyder models, can be optionally ordered, as well as 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus. Door opening loops in black replace the traditional door handles, and the headrests feature stitched “718” lettering in black. The interior trim on the dashboard trim and center console is high-gloss black. 718 T models are also equipped with the GT Sport steering wheel as standard, which is fitted with a mode switch as part of the Sport Chrono Package.

The optional 718 T Interior Package offers an extensive upgrade to the interior and features constrasting stitching in the available colors Guards Red, Racing Yellow, GT Silver and Lizard Green, including the door handles, armrest in center console, and stripes in the seat centers. The door opening loops, “718” lettering on the headrests and the seatbelts are also kept in the respective color.

The 2020 718 Boxster T and 718 Cayman T are available to order now and are expected to reach U.S. dealers in summer 2020. The MSRP for the 718 Cayman T is $66,400, while the 718 Boxster T retails for $68,500 – both not including the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee.