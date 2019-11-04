The company adds carbon fiber pieces to the body and boosts the power output.
The Lister SUV-E Concept is the first electric vehicle from the British brand that's best known for making Jaguars faster. This one uses the Jag I-Pace as a starting point but features a revised body kit, more power, and a tweaked interior.
Gallery: Lister SUV-E Concept Jaguar I-Pace
Lister doesn't offer many details about the mechanical tweaks but indicates that a software update improves horsepower and torque. The sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) is allegedly around four seconds. There's no mention of battery changes, so these tweaks might reduce the I-Pace's standard range of 234 miles (377 kilometers) in the EPA test.
Lister's SUV-E Concept goes on a diet thanks to carbon fiber parts for the front bumper, splitter, hood, rear bumper, and spoiler. There are also fiberglass parts for the fender flares and new grille surround. The firm also fits a set of titanium wheels and carbon-ceramic brake rotors. The company claims that weight falls by 221 pounds (100 kilograms) over what Jaguar sells.
The ride is lower thanks to a new fully adjustable suspension.
On the inside, Lister uses Nappa leather throughout the cabin. Buyers can select among 60 colors for the hides, and there are 200 stitching colors available.
Lister estimates the production version of the SUV-E Concept costs around £125,000 ($161,000 at current exchange rates). The company only plans to build a limited run of them, so if having this tuned EV appeals to you, the firm recommends pre-ordering one.
If you'd prefer a hotter I-Pace straight from Jaguar, then be patient. The company says a hotter SVR variant is on the way.
LISTER ANNOUNCE SUV-E CONCEPT
Welcome to the Lister SUV-E Concept.
Based on the already excellent, Jaguar I-Pace the Lister SUV-E concept is a pre-production collaboration between Lister and our chief designer Toby Tinsley. Changes to the original I-Pace consist of:
• Full Carbon Fibre Front Bumper.
• Full Carbon Fibre Front Splitter.
• Full Carbon Fibre Bonnet.
• Full Carbon Fibre Rear Bumper.
• Full Carbon Fibre Rear Splitter.
• Full Carbon Fibre Roof Spoiler.
• GRP Wheel Arch Extensions.
• New GRP Front Grille Surround.
• Carbon Ceramic Brakes
• Exclusive Lister Designed Titanium Wheel design.
• Custom Nappa Leather Interior in a choice of 60 leather colours and 200 stitching colours.
• Custom exterior colours in any colour of your choice.
• Fully Adjustable Lowered Suspension.
• More Aggressive Exhaust Sound (to comply with new electric vehicle regulations).
• Weight saving on the original car of 100kg bringing the weight down to 2033kg.
• Software Update resulting in improved BHP and Torque over standard car.
• 0-60 estimated at 4 seconds.
Whilst at Lister petrol runs through our veins instead of blood, we cannot ignore the interest in electric vehicles, especially as a low-tax company car offering. We are therefore introducing the SUV-E concept based on the Jaguar I-Pace as an opportunity for those interested in electric power to own a truly unique and bespoke electric vehicle. All Lister SUV-E will be built to customers individual specifications, which include paintwork in any colour the customer likes, a choice of over 60 leather colours and a can-do attitude where basically anything is possible. The on-the-road price will be around the £125,000 mark and only a limited number will be produced pending interest and pre-orders.
Any further press enquiries please contact info@lister.com