The Lister SUV-E Concept is the first electric vehicle from the British brand that's best known for making Jaguars faster. This one uses the Jag I-Pace as a starting point but features a revised body kit, more power, and a tweaked interior.

Gallery: Lister SUV-E Concept Jaguar I-Pace

4 Photos

Lister doesn't offer many details about the mechanical tweaks but indicates that a software update improves horsepower and torque. The sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) is allegedly around four seconds. There's no mention of battery changes, so these tweaks might reduce the I-Pace's standard range of 234 miles (377 kilometers) in the EPA test.

Lister's SUV-E Concept goes on a diet thanks to carbon fiber parts for the front bumper, splitter, hood, rear bumper, and spoiler. There are also fiberglass parts for the fender flares and new grille surround. The firm also fits a set of titanium wheels and carbon-ceramic brake rotors. The company claims that weight falls by 221 pounds (100 kilograms) over what Jaguar sells.

The ride is lower thanks to a new fully adjustable suspension.

On the inside, Lister uses Nappa leather throughout the cabin. Buyers can select among 60 colors for the hides, and there are 200 stitching colors available.

Lister estimates the production version of the SUV-E Concept costs around £125,000 ($161,000 at current exchange rates). The company only plans to build a limited run of them, so if having this tuned EV appeals to you, the firm recommends pre-ordering one.

If you'd prefer a hotter I-Pace straight from Jaguar, then be patient. The company says a hotter SVR variant is on the way.