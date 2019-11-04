There are three modded Atlases and one tricked-out Jetta GLI.
Volkswagen won’t be missing this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The German automaker has four vehicles it's bringing to the show – the Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp and Atlas Adventure concepts, the Volkswagen Atlas Concept by Thule, and the Volkswagen Jetta GLI by H&R Special Springs. None are stock, with each offering something different for show attendees. Not only is the automaker supporting several custom builds at the show, but VW will also have its own booth.
Volkswagen Atlas Adventure Concept
The VW Atlas Adventure concept takes the modern-day overland vehicle to the next level with an on-board Dji Mavic drone that has an exterior mounted REVL action video camera system. The modded Atlas features Baja Designs lights, an Overland Equipment fold-over rooftop tent, and Thule awning system. The suspension is raised thanks to H&R’s Adventure Line coil over suspension components while beefy Yokohama tires fill out the wheel wells.
Volkswagen Atlas Concept by Thule
This concept by Thule is designed for both city living and weekend adventures. While 20-inch satin black wheels from Vossen highlight the raised suspension, thanks to H&R springs, the real delight comes from the accessories such as the Thule Wingbar Evo roof rack and HideAway 8.5-foot awning. Other goodies include the T2 Pro XT hitch bike rack, Baja Design lights, and a Tepui Autana 4 rooftop tent. Inside, there are several VW accessories.
Volkswagen Jetta GLI by H&R Special Springs
Not everything at SEMA is a wild, high-horsepower machine itching to dominate at the local test-and-tune. This Volkswagen Jetta GLI gets some love from H&R Special Springs, which adds H&R Street Performance coilovers, H&R Sport sway bars, and H&R TRAK+ wheel spacers. The aftermarket company started with a 2019 Jetta GLI before altering its look with a new stance and graphic package. Just like the Atlas by Thule, you’ll find an assortment of VW accessories inside.
Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept
Volkswagen already debuted the Atlast Basecamp concept earlier, previewing possible accessories for future Atlas owners who may be interested in taking the off-road path less traveled. It will arrive with its trio of stablemates in Vegas for this year’s SEMA. The fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels that debuted on the concept will go into production this fall from fifteen52.
All four will be at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas that happens this week.
VOLKSWAGEN EQUIPS OVERLAND THEMED ATLASES, JETTA GLI FOR SEMA
Nov 4, 2019
Atlas Basecamp Concept returns with additional overland themed builds by Volkswagen Innovation and Engineering Center, California, and Thule®
H&R® Special Springs tuned GLI plays up the sedan’s performance positioning and appeal
Herndon, VA — Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. is pleased to exhibit at this year’s Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show® in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to having a booth presence at the exhibition, Volkswagen brand has supported a number of custom builds to be displayed throughout the show.
“SEMA is always a great platform to demonstrate the versatility and appeal of our vehicles,” says Robert Gal, Senior Manager, Performance & Accessories, Volkswagen Sales & Marketing. “The product mix we’ve been able to support this year shows that no matter where your automotive interests lie, there’s a Volkswagen for you.”
The following Volkswagen supported custom builds will be on display from November 5 to November 8 at various locations in and around the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept
Using a Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium as its canvas, the Atlas Basecamp Concept is painted Platinum Gray and Black Uni with matte finish and orange accents. The SEL Premium trim comes standard with a 3.6-liter VR6® engine making 276 HP, and an eight-speed automatic transmission, paired to Volkswagen’s 4Motion® all-wheel drive system with Drive Mode Selection. The fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels, first debuted on the Basecamp Concept last year, are expected go into series production and offered by fifteen52 this fall. The wheels are wrapped in rugged 265/70R17 all-terrain tires.
Additional accessories on the Atlas Basecamp Concept include a custom body kit by Air Design USA, an H&R Adventure Line raising coil over suspension that increases the ride height approximately 1.5 inches, Front Runner® Slimline II roof rack system with bike holders, off-road LED light bars on the front and rear, and protective interior add-ons from Volkswagen Accessories.
Volkswagen Atlas Adventure Concept
Created by Volkswagen Innovation and Engineering Center California, the Atlas Adventure Concept delivers a fresh take on overland themed tuning to the brand’s first midsize SUV. Lifted via H&R Adventure Line raising coil over suspension components, the build’s beefy Yokohama brand tires are accented by Air Design USA fender flares. An onboard Dji Mavic drone with exterior mounted REVL action video camera system will automatically capture, edit and store the vehicle’s journey to share with others. A custom wrap with Elevation Graphics and Baja Designs lighting equipment add to the off-road theme, while an Overland Equipment fold-over rooftop tent and Thule awning system allow the concept to be at home, virtually anywhere it treks to. Protective interior add-ons are provided by Volkswagen Accessories.
Volkswagen Atlas Concept by Thule
Transport accessories manufacturer Thule set out to create a Volkswagen Atlas elegant enough for a metropolitan lifestyle, but perfectly equipped to take on outdoor adventures and support active lifestyles. Raised on H&R springs, the build’s 20” satin black CV10 wheels by Vossen highlight the theme of contrast, echoed by blacked-out trim and gloss black wrapped roof. Thule Wingbar Evo roof rack, HideAway 8.5’ awning and T2 Pro XT hitch bike rack ready the Atlas for adventure, with Baja Design lights and a Tepui Autana 4 rooftop tent included for overnight stays. The Atlas is further enhanced inside and out with a number of official Volkswagen Accessories.
Volkswagen Jetta GLI by H&R Special Springs
Known for its comprehensive suspension offerings, H&R took the already sporty, performance-oriented vibe of the Jetta GLI and enhanced it further. Starting with a 2019 Jetta GLI S with 6-speed manual transmission, the brand fine-tuned the car’s stance via H&R Street Performance Coil Overs, H&R Sport Sway Bars, and H&R TRAK+® wheel spacers. Wheels are 20” Rotiform RSEs in an anthracite finish that perfectly compliment the factory Pure Grey paint of the GLI. Additional flair is delivered by Sticky Jewel graphics and a number of interior Volkswagen Accessories.