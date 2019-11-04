Volkswagen won’t be missing this year’s SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The German automaker has four vehicles it's bringing to the show – the Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp and Atlas Adventure concepts, the Volkswagen Atlas Concept by Thule, and the Volkswagen Jetta GLI by H&R Special Springs. None are stock, with each offering something different for show attendees. Not only is the automaker supporting several custom builds at the show, but VW will also have its own booth.

Volkswagen Atlas Adventure Concept

Gallery: Volkswagen Atlas Adventure And Atlas Basecamp And Concepts

34 Photos

The VW Atlas Adventure concept takes the modern-day overland vehicle to the next level with an on-board Dji Mavic drone that has an exterior mounted REVL action video camera system. The modded Atlas features Baja Designs lights, an Overland Equipment fold-over rooftop tent, and Thule awning system. The suspension is raised thanks to H&R’s Adventure Line coil over suspension components while beefy Yokohama tires fill out the wheel wells.

Volkswagen Atlas Concept by Thule

Gallery: Volkswagen Atlas Concept By Thule

6 Photos

This concept by Thule is designed for both city living and weekend adventures. While 20-inch satin black wheels from Vossen highlight the raised suspension, thanks to H&R springs, the real delight comes from the accessories such as the Thule Wingbar Evo roof rack and HideAway 8.5-foot awning. Other goodies include the T2 Pro XT hitch bike rack, Baja Design lights, and a Tepui Autana 4 rooftop tent. Inside, there are several VW accessories.

Volkswagen Jetta GLI by H&R Special Springs

Gallery: Volkswagen Jetta GLI By H&R Special Springs

5 Photos

Not everything at SEMA is a wild, high-horsepower machine itching to dominate at the local test-and-tune. This Volkswagen Jetta GLI gets some love from H&R Special Springs, which adds H&R Street Performance coilovers, H&R Sport sway bars, and H&R TRAK+ wheel spacers. The aftermarket company started with a 2019 Jetta GLI before altering its look with a new stance and graphic package. Just like the Atlas by Thule, you’ll find an assortment of VW accessories inside.

Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp Concept

Volkswagen already debuted the Atlast Basecamp concept earlier, previewing possible accessories for future Atlas owners who may be interested in taking the off-road path less traveled. It will arrive with its trio of stablemates in Vegas for this year’s SEMA. The fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels that debuted on the concept will go into production this fall from fifteen52.

All four will be at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas that happens this week.