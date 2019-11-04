Ford pickup fans in the United States aren’t exactly hurting for aggressive off-road options. The F-150 Raptor is a full-size dune-jumping machine, but that’s not to say folks wouldn’t want a smaller version to play with. A Ranger Raptor already exists in other parts of the world, but for reasons we don’t fully understand, it’s yet to make the transition to the biggest pickup truck market of them all. PaxPower is tired of waiting, so the Texas truck tuner built its own version of a Ranger Raptor with a combination of OEM and aftermarket upgrades.

The 2019 Ranger featured here started life as a Lariat FX4 model. The body panels are actual Ranger Raptor components, sourced from Ford’s overseas operations. As such, the bed and the entire front clip are upgraded over stock, with aftermarket bumpers adding an extra-aggressive touch. The custom bumpers are actually a necessity, since the Raptor’s bodywork and undercarriage add a full five inches to the truck’s width.

Gallery: PaxPower Ranger Raptor

10 Photos

Speaking of the undercarriage, PaxPower decided not to opt for OEM Ranger Raptor components. This midsizer rids on a custom prerunner-type suspension setup from BajaKits that includes ungraded control arms and 2.5-inch racing shocks with ride adjustment knobs. Meaty off-road tires are mounted to 17-inch wheels, and they are powered by a tweaked version of the Ranger’s 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making “about” 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts). That’s a significant bump over the actual Ranger Raptor’s 210-hp (157 kW) diesel, and according to PaxPower, it should be enough to outperform the full-size Raptor in pretty much every situation.

Such performance does come at a price. Specifically, that price is $65,000, which is about what you’d pay for a new F-150 Raptor. Given the rebirth of the midsize truck segment in the U.S., not to mention the thirst for a legitimate high-flying off-road Ranger, we suspect this is a price many buyers would be willing to pay.

PaxPower will display its Ranger Raptor this week at the 2019 SEMA Show.