The folks from the Bronco 6G forum have discovered a tantalizing bit of info about the new Ford Bronco in the Blue Oval's tentative union agreement. In a section detailing changes to the company's stamping operations, it reveals that the Dearborn Stamping and Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant would handle the panels for the new Bronco.

Without additional context, this wouldn't mean much, but this is also the location that handles the aluminum body for the F-150. Putting everything together, the Bronco 6G post speculates that the Bronco could have an aluminum body, too.

If this conjecture is correct, then it would keep the Bronco's weight down. The aluminum could also be a big help if it turns out the rumors are true about the Bronco having removable doors because the lighter material would make lifting them easier. However, it might not be ideal for folks who intend to off-road the Bronco. Aluminum can be a bit harder to repair than steel panels. If they get beat up on the trail or the dunes, this could be a concern.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Test Mule Spy Screenshots

11 Photos

Other details about the Bronco are more certain. It rides on a body-on-frame chassis and reportedly has solid front and rear axles. Reports suggest both two- and four-door variants would be available. Power reportedly comes from a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and this unit makes 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque in the Ranger.

The Bronco will debut in the spring of 2020. The price is still a mystery, but speculation puts the start in the mid-30s. There should be plenty of options to take the price higher. Ford is reportedly working with the Yakima to have lots of accessories ready to be available for the SUV's launch.