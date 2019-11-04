It debuts at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show.
In the market for an out-of-the-ordinary, pint-sized pocket rocket? The third-generation Mini John Cooper Works GP, which arrives for the 2020 model year with more power and improved style, might be a solid option. Assuming you're able to swallow its steep asking price.
At $44,900 in the U.S. (not including $850 for destination and handling), the 2020 Mini Cooper JCW ain't cheap. The previous version retailed for $39,950, and comparatively, within the BMW Group family, you can get a brand-new BMW 3 Series ($40,750) for less than that. Looking at other options in the segment, the Volkswagen Golf R ($40,395) is more affordable, too, as is the Honda Civic Type R ($36,300) by a significant margin. But you do get a lot of Mini for the price.
With 301 horsepower (224 kilowatts) coming from the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, the 2020 Mini Cooper JCW is the "fastest-ever-produced model in the 60-year history of the British brand," the company says. It can lap the famed Nurburgring in less than eight minutes, and we assume it will improve on the standard JCW's 5.9-seconds 0-60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint. Though, we'll have to wait for official info.
Like other JCW trims before it, this Mini also gets unique chassis tuning, upgraded aerodynamics, and improved technology to go with its punchy turbocharged engine. But given its impressive new performance cred, this Mini won't be as readily available as other models before it.
Gallery: 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP Prototype
Mini is limiting the production of the JCW GP to just 3,000 units worldwide. Each vehicle will be hand-built at Mini's production facility in Oxford, England. We'll know more about the upcoming Mini JCW GP when it debuts in full later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
MINI USA is pleased to announce the U.S. market pricing of the new MINI John Cooper Works GP – the third generation of MINI’s exclusive high-performance model. The new MINI John Cooper Works GP will reach US showrooms mid 2020 with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $44,900 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee.
MINI USA is pleased to announce the U.S. market pricing of the new MINI John Cooper Works GP – the third generation of MINI’s exclusive high-performance model. The new MINI John Cooper Works GP will reach US showrooms mid 2020 with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $44,900 plus an additional $850 Destination & Handling fee.
With an engine output of 301hp (US SAE), and achieving a lap time on the Nürburgring Nordschleife of less than eight minutes, the new MINI John Cooper Works GP will come to market as the fastest-ever-produced model in the 60-year history of the British brand.
The new MINI John Cooper Works GP features a powerful four-cylinder turbocharged engine, unique, custom-tuned chassis technology, and an aerodynamically optimized exterior appearance. Backed by the racing know-how of John Cooper Works, MINI’s exclusive, extreme sports car increases the bar for performance in the small car segment.
The new MINI John Cooper Works GP will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show in California, open to the public from November 22 to December 1, 2019.
Global production will be exclusively limited to only 3,000 units, produced at MINI’s factory located in Oxford, England.