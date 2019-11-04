In the market for an out-of-the-ordinary, pint-sized pocket rocket? The third-generation Mini John Cooper Works GP, which arrives for the 2020 model year with more power and improved style, might be a solid option. Assuming you're able to swallow its steep asking price.

At $44,900 in the U.S. (not including $850 for destination and handling), the 2020 Mini Cooper JCW ain't cheap. The previous version retailed for $39,950, and comparatively, within the BMW Group family, you can get a brand-new BMW 3 Series ($40,750) for less than that. Looking at other options in the segment, the Volkswagen Golf R ($40,395) is more affordable, too, as is the Honda Civic Type R ($36,300) by a significant margin. But you do get a lot of Mini for the price.

With 301 horsepower (224 kilowatts) coming from the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, the 2020 Mini Cooper JCW is the "fastest-ever-produced model in the 60-year history of the British brand," the company says. It can lap the famed Nurburgring in less than eight minutes, and we assume it will improve on the standard JCW's 5.9-seconds 0-60 mile-per-hour (96 kilometers per hour) sprint. Though, we'll have to wait for official info.

Like other JCW trims before it, this Mini also gets unique chassis tuning, upgraded aerodynamics, and improved technology to go with its punchy turbocharged engine. But given its impressive new performance cred, this Mini won't be as readily available as other models before it.

Mini is limiting the production of the JCW GP to just 3,000 units worldwide. Each vehicle will be hand-built at Mini's production facility in Oxford, England. We'll know more about the upcoming Mini JCW GP when it debuts in full later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show.