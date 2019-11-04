The D200-based Mopar Lowliner concept won’t be the only Dodge on display this week at SEMA as it appears the Challenger will be showcased as well as a car purposely built for drag racing. Ahead of tomorrow’s unveiling, Dodge and Mopar have dropped a teaser image + video combo showing the race-ready Challenger from a bird’s-eye view with its parachute and wheelie bar denoting it’s not a road-legal car.

Details about the vehicle are not available for the time being, but we do believe the red, white and blue theme likely harkens back to the 2006 Challenger Drag Pak concept. Whatever this is, it’s likely eligible to take part in the events organized under the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) and National Muscle Car Association (NMCA).

The previous Challenger developed by Dodge and Mopar specifically for drag racing came out in 2015 with a choice between a supercharged 354-cubic-inch HEMI engine and a naturally aspirated 426-cubic-inch HEMI. The former kicked off at $109,354 and was limited to 35 units while the latter had a starting price of $99,426 and was produced in only 25 examples for a total production run of 60 cars. Both engines were hooked up to a race-ready automatic transmission.

We’ll know what’s what tomorrow when the wraps will come off the latest iteration of the Challenger, a car that has been around for more than a decade and has spawned a plethora of versions during its long life cycle. One more flavor could be planned as the rumor mill suggests a track-oriented ACR might be launched in 2020.

Despite getting a bit long in the tooth, the 11-year-old Challenger still managed to outsell the much newer Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang in the third quarter.