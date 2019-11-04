Hide press release Show press release

ŠKODA KAMIQ GT: the sporty compact SUV coupé

› New city SUV’s clever details hit the mark for the lifestyle of young Chinese people

› Compact proportions, plenty of interior space and a sporty, elegant coupé shape

› Second ŠKODA SUV coupé specifically tailored to the Chinese market, following in the footsteps of the KODIAQ GT

Mladá Boleslav / Tianjin, 4 November 2019 – The new ŠKODA KAMIQ GT is a sporty coupé variant of the compact KAMIQ city SUV and is exclusively available for the Chinese market. Its dynamic appearance, generous space and practical features have been tailored to suit lifestyle-oriented, young customers with a focus on the joy of driving, everyday practicality and an emotive design. Advanced connectivity solutions and a modern infotainment system are also part of the standard equipment.

The new ŠKODA KAMIQ GT combines the powerful design language of the Chinese KAMIQ city SUV with the sporty elegance of a coupé. At a length of 4,409 mm and a height of 1,606 mm, it is 19 mm longer than the KAMIQ. The width remains unchanged at 1,781 mm and so does the wheelbase at 2,610 mm. This makes the coupé-like city SUV compact on the outside whilst offering a remarkably generous interior. Inside and out, many design features are reminiscent of the emotive VISION GT concept study, with which ŠKODA had given a first glimpse of what its fifth SUV for the Chinese market might look like. The fresh and expressive lines are the result of collaboration between the designers from SAIC ŠKODA in China and the ŠKODA Design team in the Czech Republic.

“The collaboration between our design team in Mladá Boleslav and our Chinese colleagues at SAIC ŠKODA was extremely successful. Designing the KAMIQ GT allowed us to develop a vehicle together that perfectly fits into the emotive design language of our SUV family and at the same time caters to our young Chinese customers’ preferences for a modern design.”

Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design

From the front, the ŠKODA KAMIQ GT conveys coolness and determination. Sharply drawn lines and avant-garde design features result in a modern and attractive look that is perfectly tailored to the tastes of young Chinese people. The grille has distinctive vertical ribs and, at its sides, extends to the crystalline LED headlights that include LED daytime running lights. Together they create an overall appearance that exudes power and dynamism. Large horizontal air inlets below the grille and L-shaped trims on the sides reinforce the SUV’s self-confident appearance.

In the side view, the sporty styling of the compact KAMIQ GT is particularly effective. The flowing roofline gently slopes towards the rear melding into a rear spoiler, which results in the compact SUV coupé appearing even more dynamic. A chrome trim along the window line and silver roof rails lend the vehicle an additional elegant touch. The sharply drawn waistline creates a three-dimensional effect and is in perfect visual harmony with the striking wheel arch trims. Together with the black 17-inch alloy wheels, this results in a sporty, dynamic look that fits perfectly into a lively urban environment. The two-tone wheel hubs and a crystalline side logo, both with a three-dimensional effect, provide special highlights.

The rear section of the KAMIQ GT also takes up the dynamic styling of the VISION GT. The LED tail lights with aesthetic, crystalline structures completely reinterpret the signature of the C-shape design and act as an attractive eye-catcher. A striking bumper sporting a continuous light strip underlines the expressive design of the rear. Just like at the front, L-shaped trims on the sides emphasise the SUV’s body styling, which is as bold as it is modern. The new KAMIQ GT is optionally available with a roof in contrasting colour or with a panoramic glass roof. Furthermore, the new metallic finish Modern Gold has been added to the choice of colours for the SUV coupé.

Thanks to the carefully selected colours, materials and surfaces, the KAMIQ GT’s modern interior offers a great mix of a rugged SUV look and an airy, sporty and dynamic feel. The dashboard has been given a brushed metal-effect trim that runs across the vehicle’s entire width. The GT emblem on the passenger side stands out as an exclusive design detail, matching the respective body colour and providing an attractive visual touch. The driver and front passenger are welcomed by supportive sports seats with integrated headrests. An embroidred GT logo on the headrests, horizontal stripes and exclusive decorative stitching additionally reinforce the interior’s dynamic look. Fittingly, the car features an easy-grip multifunction steering wheel, which allows important functions to be operated quickly and reliably.