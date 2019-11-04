Go crazy with the configurator and you’ll end up paying six figures for the 2020 Chevy Corvette in the 3LT specification with all the bells and whistles. There’s someone on eBay selling a C8 for that kind of money, but it’s far from being a fully loaded version. It’s only a base 1LT trim ($59,995 MSRP) finished in Arctic White, which is one of the several colors for which Chevy doesn’t charge you extra.

The seller does point out it’s not a completely standard 2020 Corvette as it has a few options, such as the Z51 performance package ($5,000), the Carbon Flash Metallic side mirrors ($100), Competition Sport bucket seats ($1,995), and the removable roof panel storage bag ($160). Add all of these options on top of the base price and you’ll end up around $68,000, but the seller wants an eye-watering $110,000 for the car.

The truth of the matter is you’re not actually buying a car because you’re effectively buying the promise of a new car since the eBay listing is actually about a build slot. Discovered by Corvette Blogger, the vehicle up for grabs with the 110k “Buy It Now” price is a “1st wave & very early release,” which means you’ll be getting it as soon as possible. As far as we know, production of the 1LT won’t start right away as Chevy will first focus on the more expensive 2LT and 3LT trim levels, with the entry-level model to hit the assembly line sometime in the 6-9 week of production based on a timetable published by the folks at MidEngineCorvetteForum.

At the end of the day, you’re paying an insane $42,000 premium to call first dibs on a 1LT Corvette C8, which doesn’t make a lot of sense since you could go for a higher trim and tons of options for that kind of money. The seller – who has a good reputation on eBay – lists the car as having 650 horsepower, probably after Motor Trend’s controversial dyno test.

Since the car doesn’t physically exist, you won’t find images of the actual vehicle in the eBay listing. All that you’re going to find are some grainy live shots, an unofficial rendering, and a red 2020 Corvette on the cover of Chevy New Roads Magazine. We’ve attached images of the C8 as seen on the company’s configurator based on the vehicle’s specification mentioned in the eBay listing.