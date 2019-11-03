When it comes to full-sized German Luxury sedans more is always better, that’s why the new BMW M760Li is far superior to the 750i. The M760Li doesn’t just have a longer name than the lowly 750i but also packs a secret weapon on the hood ready to decimate any luxury sedan it encounters.

If you can’t decide between two cars, a good old fashioned drag race is a great way to pick. In one corner we have the BMW 750i which features a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 530 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. In the other corner, we have the M760Li which uses a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V-12 that produces 585 horsepower and 626 lb-ft of torque.

Gallery: 2020 BMW M760LI Shows The 750i Who's Boss In Acceleration Duel

Based on acceleration testing alone, you’re going to want the V-12. The 750i clicks off a 0-62 (0-100kph) run in 4.0 seconds while the 760Li completes the same test in only 3.8 seconds. This is important stuff when you’re trying to prove who has the best six-figure luxury sedan.

Once the 7-series reaches the Autobahn a clear winner emerges. In a section of the delimited autobahn, the 750i will easily reach its top speed of 162 mph without breaking a sweat. Although a sedan that can hit speeds over 160 mph is impressive, the 760Li emerges as a clear winner with an autobahn blast to 189 mph.

When you’re spending over six-figures on a luxury sedan owning the most impressive version is important. Sure the 750i is a more logical choice, but the V-12 powered M760Li is the pinnacle of the 7-series lineup. In a world where the V-12 is a dying art form owning one is a true privilege that few experience. So, if you’re in the market for a 7-series, buy the fastest one and experience the art that is a V-12 engine.





