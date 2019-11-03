I think we can all agree that an electric Chevy Corvette is an odd thing. A car that has been known for its huge power plant and gas-guzzling nature isn't bound to become electrified, not to mention that a silent 'Vette would be really weird. Some might even call it sacrilegious.

But then again, it's bound to happen, I guess. With several aftermarket gurus out there, it's only a matter of time before someone puts on motors on a 'Vette because let's face it, we're on the age of electric cars.

Gallery: Electric Chevy Corvette Hitting 210 MPH

7 Photos

That's what we have here. A Corvette C7 equipped with an internal permanent magnet dual stack motor. There isn't any engine inside the hood here. Instead, the electric motor produces 800 horsepower (597 kiloWatts) and 718 pound-feet (973 Newton-meters) of torque, sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

This polarizing Corvette was made by Genovation based on a 2018 Corvette Grand Sport chassis. Dubbed as the Genovation GXE, it has the same exhilarating power output as the usual Corvettes, even better, sans the grumbling of an internal combustion engine in the front. There's one caveat, though. With batteries in place, the Genovation GXE is substantially heavier at 4,400 pounds (1,996 kilograms), which is around 1,000 pounds heavier than the ICE-powered C7.

But this electric Corvette isn't just about the numbers. As seen in this video by Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds on Youtube, Genovation GXE was able to hit 210 miles per hour (338 kilometers per hour).

In contrast, the Corvette C7 taps out at 195 mph (314 kph), while the latest mid-engined Corvette C8 has a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph). With that said, it seems like an electric 'Vette isn't such a bad idea after all, is it? Or not. Well, you decide.