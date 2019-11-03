BMW is probably busy right now preparing its latest M car. It has been previously reported that the Clubsport version of the M2 will make its public debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show on November 20, 2019.

However, a spy video has surfaced showing the grand M2 doing some rounds at the Nürburgring during a recent industry pool. Youtube's Automotive Mike was able to catch the M2 CS going flat out, attacking corners like there's no tomorrow. By the looks of it, BMW could be doing some final tweaks on the M2 CS before its grand reveal.

Expect the BMW M2 CS to be "phenomenal and drives like a race car with license plates," according to BMW M chief Markus Flasch. The BMW boss added that the Clubsport M2 will be "the most crisp and pure BMW M model that we have launched in quite some time."

With that, expect the M2 CS to be more powerful than the M2 Competition, with a leaked dealer bulleting revealing a more potent engine that produces 40-more horsepower or a total of 444 horsepower (327 kiloWatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters). However, the M2 CS is expected to have a new S58 engine inside its bonnet instead of the old S55.

As for the transmission options, it has been reported that the M2 CS will come in both six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions. It will also come with carbon-ceramic brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrapping the 19-inch wheels. Of course, chassis and suspension upgrades are expected on the top M2 model.

Most importantly, the M2 CS will still come in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, unlike the front-wheel-drive 2 Series Gran Coupe.