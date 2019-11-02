Hennessey has been known for a lot of things but among them, the tuner gained a reputation for making aftermarket creations that ooze with power. From McLarens to Corvettes, and even the already-powerful Ford Raptor, the Texas tuner likes to get its hands on everything and make them even more attractive for those craving for more horsepower. Heck, it has been reported that the company is getting its hands on the Porsche Taycan and the 2020 Shelby GT500 because why not, right?

Anyhoo, Hennessey's latest SEMA-bound creation is this – a spruced up and supercharged version of the Jeep Gladiator. And what better way than to call it the Gladiator Maximus.

Gallery: Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator

3 Photos

Aesthetic modifications are a bit subtle in the Gladiator Maximus, except for the screaming Hennessey decals and Maximus-named bumper. However, the most interesting modification is what lies beneath the latched hood of the pickup truck.

Powering the Gladiator Maximus is a 1,000-horsepower (745-kilowatt) supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8. To achieve this power, this Hellcat engine was rebuilt from the ground up using the company's HPE1000 engine upgrade. And oh, torque has been increased to 933 pound-feet (1,264 Newton-meters), so there's that.

Now, don't expect the Gladiator Maximus to come cheap. All of the goodies that it comes with, including the re-trimmed interior, will cost you $200,000. Only 24 examples of the tuned Gladiator will be made, though, so if you're interested, make sure to contact Hennessey as soon as you can.

As the Hennessey-tuned Gladiator Maximus is an interesting modification, Youtube's Shmee150 got his hands on one and tested it around the tuner's proving grounds. Watch the video on top of this page and have Tim take you to an up-close tour with Hennessey's latest masterpiece.