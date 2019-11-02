Here at Motor1, we can't stress enough how much we love wagons. Even in their baser forms, these cars' practicality makes them attractive – without having to join the global SUV bandwagon.

Then again, there are these: the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. With power outputs that can rival famous supercars, we have to admit that these super wagons are really the reasons why we love the segment.

Both German estates look gorgeous and are on the same ground when it comes to their torque ratings but really, who's the fastest at a drag strip? CarWow battles both on this week's drag race.

Gallery: 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

62 Photos

Now, before you watch the video, let's lay down the numbers here in black and white.

The Panamera Sport Turismo is powered by a 4.0-Liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 542 horsepower (405 kiloWatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) torque. Not too shabby. However, the Porsche wagon takes assistance from an electric motor that produces 134 hp (100 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) torque. Combined, the output totals at 671 hp (500 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). This enables the Sport Turismo E-Hybrid to sprint from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.4 seconds.

On the other hand, Mercedes-Benz has its own hot wagon in the form of the AMG E63 S. Armed with an AMG 4.0L twin-turbo V8, the Merc super wagon can churn out 604 hp (450 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque – that's without assistance from a hybrid system.

With these specs laid out, which among these wagons would cross the line first? Also, we can't help but wish that the new hybrid Audi RS6 Avant joined the fray, with an announced 0-62 sprint of 3.6 seconds. This could have been a hot three-way drag race if it were here.