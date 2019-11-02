In September, Nissan has released a refreshed version of the Patrol (pictured here), also known as the Armada in the U.S. This version of the full-size SUV is slated for 2020 model year and went on sale in the Middle East the same month.

Little did we know, that version of the Y62 Patrol would be the behemoth's swan song. According to Australia's CarSales, Nissan's design boss Alfonso Albaisa has confirmed that the Japanese automaker's design team has already begun working on a number of high-profile Nissan vehicles. One of them is the Nissan Patrol.

"We have the Nissan Patrol. It’s one of the oldest names in the world. It is 70 years old. It is one of the longest-lasting names. This is going to come our way and what an honor to do that," said Albaisa, speaking to CarSales.

However, Albaisa didn't provide any date for the launch of the next-generation Patrol. But considering that Albaisa's team is only at the first stage of development, it might take two to three years before we see one, more so, in the metal.

The current Nissan Patrol / Armada is reaching its 10th year in 2020, with its initial version coming out in 2010. Be that as it may, Nissan has done a great deal of work in its recent update, giving the SUV more premium features, technology, and aesthetic upgrades. We're still gushing over those quilted seats, really.

With that said, expect the upcoming next-generation to be on the same level as the latest Y62 Patrol in terms of design execution and technology, if not better. CarSales also mentioned in their report that the next Patrol will be developed with the next Mitsubishi Pajero. But then again, let's all take that with a grain of salt.