If you've been put off by the offerings of Infiniti because they were relatively lagging behind in terms of in-car connectivity and infotainment, we have some good news for you. Infiniti has just announced that it will be rolling out their next-generation Infiniti InTouch infotainment systems to key vehicles by the 2020 model year, namely the Q50, Q60, QX50 and the flagship QX80. It still uses the same dual-screen setup, but it looks like the user interface and overall aesthetic has been redesigned to stay competitive in an age where we just have to plug our phones in and start driving.

We finally see the integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (depending on certain markets) via a wired connection, ditching the rather finicky wireless versions. There will also be a much improved navigation software that takes note of real-time traffic info, rerouting based on live traffic conditions, turn-by-turn directions, and 3D maps. There's also a Wi-Fi hotspot where up to seven devices can connect at a time, and over-the-air updates are also finally supported to keep things like maps and relevant software up-to-date. The experience is also said to be faster thanks to a better performing processor.

Eric Rigaux, General Manager of Product Strategy and Planning for Infiniti had this to say: "Having listened to feedback from our customers, we have vastly improved the system's features, intuitive use and functionality. It was important for us to offer both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard in our new models to allow the majority of drivers to connect their smartphones to the car. The latest INFINITI InTouch™ with dual screens makes in-car connectivity easy and informative, meaning drivers and passengers can enjoy the benefits intuitively while driving."

Could we be seeing this system trickle down into the Nissans soon? We hope so.