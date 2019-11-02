BMW's recent lineup of Sport Activity Vehicles (That's BMW nomenclature for you) have certainly been a bit bolder in design. From the huge and imposing X7 to the nicely sized X3, the X4 and X6 have always been a slightly odd member of the X family, bing pretty fashion forward and unapologetically riding the line between a huge four-door "coupe" and high riding crossover. What's more, if in your eyes the X4 and X6 needed a little bit more sprucing up, BMW's M Performance line has a few items to help it stand out just a tiny bit more.

Gallery: BMW M Performance Parts for X5 M, X6, X6 M, X7

20 Photos

In a short video tour by the guys over at BMW Blog, they were able to have some quiet time with a Riverside Blue BMW X6 M50d at what looks like to be a press event. Going through some of the highlights, the X6 in question was put on display to showcase what kind of M Performance parts can be had with your Sport Activity Vehicle. First thing you'll notice is that the kidney grille hasn't just been blacked-out; it's been completely replaced by a one-piece carbon fiber piece. It looks pretty mean, and, to be honest, might just make bigger iterations of the grille more bearable. Maybe.

Moving on, there are those 22-inch light alloys and red M Performance brake calipers; a jump in stopping power for sure. Along the side, there's also a sticker running near the door sills with the M Performance logo, plus a carbon fiber trim for the skirts. The rear gets the most obvious goodies, thanks to a carbon fiber diffuser and a carbon fiber lip spoiler that's slightly bigger than the standard one. A nice touch, too, are the black badges in the rear, and the blacked-out exhaust finishers. Inside, the steering wheel gets carbon fiber inserts and an M Performance inscription to match the alcantara and double stitching. Then there's the carbon fiber pack for things like the door panels and the center console. Not too over the top at all, and it's a very subtle way to add more visual appeal to the already head-turning X6.