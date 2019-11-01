The newly released teaser video for the revived Ford Bronco reveals that the SUV arrives in spring 2020 and shows off its emblem. The rest of the clip highlights images of older Broncos and shows the evolution of the badge over the decades.

The first version of the Bronco emblem spelled the model name in script, and the letters later evolved to get a blockier font treatment. The new version continues the transformation by opting for an even more angular appearance.

Unfortunately, this video doesn't even provide a glimpse of the new Bronco's body. However, it heavily implies a spiritual connection to the previous models by showing the progression since the original.

Ford isn't yet releasing many official details about the new Bronco, but leaked info shines some light on what to expect. The SUV shares its frame with the Ranger pickup and would be available in two- or four-door bodies – although perhaps not at launch. A so-called "Air Roof" would allow for open-top driving, and patents suggest the doors might be removable, too.

At the model's introduction, the only powertrain offering might be the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque in the Ranger. A seven-speed manual gearbox might be on the options list. Ford CEO Jim Hackett also suggests a hybrid variant being available at some point.

The Bronco will reportedly give Ford a hardcore off-roader to challenge the Jeep Wrangler by giving it rugged features like a solid front and rear axle. The aftermarket utility experts at Yakima are gearing up to have lots of accessories ready for the model's launch in the spring.