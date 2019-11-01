A front-engine, rear-wheel-drive Porsche? That might sound like something we are not going to see anytime soon from the German company but back in the 1980s and 1990s, the 944 played exactly that role. An alternative to the 911 with the engine mounted at the front – and honestly, it’s a car we totally adore.

With Porsche’s current plan of embracing the electrification, we find it virtually impossible to see a new front-engine sports model in production. Not only that, but the automaker now has two sports series, the 911 and Boxster/Cayman, which leave no room for yet another sports car. But hey, that doesn’t mean we can dream, right?

That’s probably what TheSketchMonkey thought when starting his work on the 944 in an attempt to modernize the vehicle for the 21st century. Obviously, keeping the proportions and packaging of the original car was crucial for this project and that’s exactly what the digital manipulator did.

Working on the rear three-quarter angle of the car, he proposes a more minimalistic approach to the design of the 944 with fewer accents at the back and somewhat more restrained sidelines. In contrast, the rear bumper diffuser adds a huge dose of aggression, while the taillights with a LED connecting strip makes the car look visually wider.

We are not here to judge, of course, but in our eyes, the diffuser is a bit too much. See, the problem’s not that it’s too aggressive, but that it doesn’t have any style connection with the original panel that it replaces. The headlights do a great job of modernizing the rear of the car through, and the new wheels are a fantastic final touch.

What do you think – would a modernized 944 work for Porsche in 2019? Let us know in the comment section below.