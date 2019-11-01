The Volkswagen Group will finally kick off the production of its first MEB-based electric vehicle on Monday when the first ID.3 is going to roll off the assembly line at the Zwickau factory. The zero-emissions compact hatchback is just the tip of the iceberg as a lot more EVs are on their way, including the ID.4 (name not confirmed yet) first previewed in 2017 with the I.D. Crozz concept that was updated just a few months later.

Promising Golf GTI-like handling – at least in concept form – the electric crossover will morph into a vehicle you’ll actually be able to buy in 2020. Following an official reveal allegedly scheduled for next spring, the ID.4 will be at a dealer in the United States in roughly about a year from now. Meanwhile, VW is teasing the model in China where it will be locally produced from late 2020. The aforementioned ID.3 will also be built in the People’s Republic through the SAIC VW joint venture.

The ID.4 shown here is likely a pre-production prototype similar – if not identical – to the one VW had on display back in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show where the crossover was enclosed in a glass box with very little lighting as a way to hide the design cues. We can now see it in full, albeit the funky body wrap does a good job at masking the finer details. The blacked-out windscreen and the camo on the greenhouse suggest VW is not ready to reveal the vehicle’s interior yet.

2020 VW Tacqua crossover for China 2020 VW Viloran minivan for China

The ID.3 and ID.4 are part of a greater electrification plan VW is working on for China where it will launch 10 plug-in hybrids and EVs by late 2020 based on existing products. By 2023, there are going to be 10 EVs in China based on the MEB platform. In addition to the EV onslaught, new conventionally powered models will be launched locally, specifically the Tacqua compact crossover and the Viloran large minivan to follow 14 other models that have been launched in China since early 2018.

As a final note, it is worth mentioning VW is not done with unveiling I.D. concepts as a new one will be introduced on November 19.