The Wrangler is getting an EcoDiesel engine for the 2020 model year and it appears an electrified version is not far behind. Following the reveal of the Renegade and Compass plug-in hybrids earlier this year, Jeep is putting the finishing touches on a PHEV variant of its iconic off-roader that was originally announced a few years ago. It’s been spotted undergoing testing once again, this time around in Detroit in the evening by our pals at Pickup Truck Talk.

Much like the diesel-fueled Wrangler looks virtually the same as the regular model, the plug-in hybrid derivative appears to carry over the oh-so-familiar design. A closer inspection of the prototype reveals black body cladding running across the hood and over both front fenders, likely to conceal the cap for the charging port.

Jeep has installed the charging port on the rear fender on the Renegade and Compass PHEVs, but it appears it’s going to sit up front on the electrified Wrangler, presumably on the driver’s side. There will likely be a badge at the back to denote it’s the plug-in hybrid model (4x4 e for the Renegade and Compass), but other than that, the vehicle should be identical to the versions powered solely by combustion engines.

It seems unlikely Jeep has developed a PHEV setup only for the Wrangler as that would be too costly, therefore it might get some of the bits and pieces from the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid specially adapted for the new application. What we do know for sure is that some of the PHEV-related components are going to be built at home in Toledo.

Jeep is expected to introduce the Wrangler plug-in hybrid for the 2020 model year, which might mean the official debut will occur later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show.