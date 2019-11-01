BMW’s 2 Series lineup is a bit complicated when you take into account the 2 Series Active Tourer and Gran Tourer minivans are based on a front-wheel-drive platform similar to the new Gran Coupe, while the 2 Series Coupe and Convertible are RWD. The M Performance models such as the M135i hatchback and the M235i four-door coupe add a bit to the confusion since they’re not fully fledged M cars despite the use of the sought-after letter.

These are the so-called “M Lite” cars featuring a series of sporty upgrades over the regular versions, but not to the extent of what a full-fat M car represents. Speaking of which, global M boss Markus Flasch told CarAdvice there aren’t going to be true M cars based on a FWD platform, which effectively means the aforementioned M135i and M235i along with the X2 M35i crossover will remain the most potent versions of the lot.

This disclosure is not all that surprising considering the very same Flasch told Top Gear magazine earlier this year there are no plans for a hotter version of the new 1 Series that would sit above the M135i. Only the rear- and all-wheel-drive cars are going to receive the full-on M treatment, but don’t expect any wagons on that list since BMW has decided against making long-roof M cars. Why? Because they argue there wouldn’t be enough demand for such vehicles as people are flocking to one of BMW’s four M SUVs.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that the next-generation 2 Series Coupe will retain the tail-happy setup, according to a disclosure made by 2 Series product manager Gernot Stuhl while speaking to Autocar. Before the two-door 2er switches to the next-gen model, the current car is about to spawn a hardcore version with the M2 CS scheduled to debut in the days to come with more power and less weight compared to the M2 Competition.