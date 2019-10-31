The 2019 SEMA Show is nearly upon us, and it seems nobody wants to miss the party. Hyundai just announced a couple of curious concepts it will field at the aftermarket automotive gala, including a mildly modified Veloster the automaker says is a Type-R killer, and a not-so-mildly modified Kona that looks nothing like the soft-roader we’ve come to know.

We’ll start by talking about the Veloster. Hyundai teamed up with Bisimoto Engineering to create the curiously named VelosterRaptor N Concept. We get the wordplay, but thanks to a host of bolt-on performance upgrades, it has some actual bite. The engine benefits from a tweaked turbocharger, a high-flow exhaust, water methanol kit, enhanced intercooler, a high-performance intake, a modified mass airflow meter, and a performance tune. All combined, power output exceeds 320 horsepower (239 kilowatts), and a lowered suspension with aftermarket wheels and sticky tires makes the most of the power.

Visually, the VelosterRaptor N receives only subtle changes. Aside from the aforementioned wheels, there’s a bigger rear spoiler and custom headlights. Inside, lightweight seats and an interactive OBD cluster are the only modifications. Hyundai says this car is designed to showcase a consumer-friendly, bolt-on upgrade for the Veloster, and we’ll admit it looks quite clean.

Less subtle is the lifted Kona, which was created in conjunction with Rockstar Performance Garage. This isn’t quite as consumer-friendly as the VelosterRaptor, as Rockstar basically gives the compact crossover a rally makeover. It rides on 30-inch off-road tires and gets a full suspension upgrade, not to mention beefier brakes. The engine gets an intake and exhaust upgrade, though Hyundai doesn’t mention any increase in power. There’s certainly an increase in badassery, however, with the LED rally lights and black Bulletlinter-coated body.

The 2019 SEMA Show begins Tuesday, November 5 in Las Vegas.