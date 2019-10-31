The BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra share a lot. The two ride on the same platform, along with sharing a bunch of other parts raided from other BMW vehicles. It’s the nature of the beast. However, as similar as the two vehicles are, there are stark differences. Toyota developed the Supra's suspension to give it its own personality. Apparently another difference has little to do with shared parts, and more to do with getting the best deal possible. In a new report from Cars Direct, the Supra has a lower starting price than the Z4, and yet it’s more expensive to lease.

According to the publication, the entry-level 2020 Supra, with 335 horsepower (249 kilowatts), starts at $50,945 (destination fees included). If customers opt to lease the base Supra, then they should expect to pay $776 for 36 months with $3,426 due at signing. Distribute the $3,426 due at signing across 36 months, and customers are paying $871 a month.

The entry-level BMW Z4, the sDrive30i, doesn’t compare to the Supra’s performance prowess. Instead, it’s powered by a small turbocharged 2.0-liter making 254 hp (189 kW). The model Cars Direct priced out included BMW’s Convenience Package and metallic paint and started at $52,695. However, to lease, customers would pay $599 for 36 months with $4,524 – in California. Distribute the signing fee over 36 months, and customers are paying $725 month.

“But wait,” you’re probably asking, “what about the $60,000 Z4 M40i?” Well, the math isn’t kind to the Supra. Cars Direct also priced the 382-hp (284-kW) Z4 M40i with the Driver Assistance Package and metallic paint for $65,745. That’s $14,000 more than the Supra. And yet, the sportier Z4 is still cheaper to lease, which starts at $699 a month for 36 months. BMW requires $5,624 at signing. Equal it all out, and customers are paying $855 a month. That’s still cheaper than the Supra.

The lease difference between the Supra and Z4 is a good reminder that shopping around for the best deal is always a good idea. It's also smart to look at the lease terms, too. While the BMW Z4 is cheaper to lease than the SUpra, BMW allows 10,000 miles per year while Toyota offers 12,000. It's a small but noticeable difference. But for those who jump from lease to lease, then a look at the Z4 is warranted if the Supra is also a consideration.