Full House: Customized Ford F-150s, Mustangs Share Spotlight at SEMA 2019



DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 31, 2019 – Ford F-150 and Mustang remain two of the most beloved nameplates on roads everywhere, including roads that lead to the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association show.



“It wouldn’t be a SEMA show without some F-150 and Mustang love from our builder partners,” said Eric Cin, global director, Ford Vehicle Personalization and Accessories. “These two iconic nameplates are always the most popular Ford vehicles throughout the show and each of these builds gives a refreshed glimpse at some of the latest trends in customization.”



The Ford display represents the largest original equipment manufacturer exhibit at the 2019 SEMA show with Ford Out Front, one of the top attractions featuring performance vehicles being showcased live on a closed track. Here’s a preview of the F-150s and Mustangs that are part of the more than 50 customized vehicles Ford is displaying at this year’s SEMA show:

Ford Accessories Ford F-150 Lariat Sport Crew Cab with Black Appearance Package

This off-road 2020 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport Crew Cab will leave the competition in the dust, literally. This truck is ready for your full-sized adventure, packed with Ford Performance Parts that will have you feeling right at home off the beaten path.



A Fox-tuned by Ford Performance off-road suspension leveling kit provides improved ground clearance and break-over angle, along with greater visual appeal, while Ford Performance and Rigid LED lighting enables you to navigate trails in the dark. Equipped with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost® engine and paired with Ford Performance cat-back exhaust by Borla, this F-150 will give you the means to get out to your favorite trail.

An all-new Black Appearance Package includes black and smoked chrome Ford badges, further accentuated with 22-inch Ford Performance wheels with Mickey Thompson Baja ATZ P3 tires. Custom exterior splatter graphics and matching color-keyed interior accents round out the truck’s distinctive look and feel.

J Robert Marketing and Attitude Performance Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew FX4

Working alongside veteran-owned and operated Black Rifle Coffee Co. and Kryptek Outdoor Group, it is fitting that J Robert Marketing and Attitude Performance would create this patriotic-themed 2019 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew FX4.



This midwestern dream team has joined forces with CPV Paint & Graphics and Soundz Plus to create this attention-getting off-road monster. They started with upgrades including a Ford Performance cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips by Borla, and a BDS Suspension 6-inch lift kit with Fox 2.5 remote reservoir coil-overs. Further enhancing the truck’s capability and look are Warn Industries front and rear bumpers with winch, Warn Industries fender flares, Yakima Load Warrior basket roof rack with accessories, Rigid off-road LED lighting, A.R.E. truck cap and Obskura-Nox Kryptek camouflage vinyl graphics. The vehicle rides on KMC XD DemoDog 20-inch wheels and Interco SS M-16 tires.



Interior features include an Indel B refrigerator, Katzkin leather seating, Rockford Fosgate sound system, Switch Pros eight switch panel power system and Cobra Electronics radios and electronic accessories.



DRAGG Ford F-150 Lariat Sport SuperCrew 4x4

DRAGG – Drag Racing Against Gangs & Graffiti – is a nonprofit youth-oriented automotive after-school program geared toward encouraging youth to focus on their future by providing a window into the automotive industry. The team’s latest creation is dubbed “The Desert Defender,” created from a modified 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport SuperCrew 4x4.



This resilient Desert Defender thrives to not only protect and serve off-road, it’s a dominant force in the first responder world. The truck boasts power improvements from a Ford Performance supercharger with TVS technology, cold-air intake and cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips by Borla. Its chassis features a BDS Suspension 6-inch lift kit, Fox race series shocks, Wilwood Performance brakes, and DSM&T Co. harnesses and fasteners. The Desert Defender rides on 20-inch Fifteen52 TurboMac heavy-duty wheels and BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires.



The exterior includes Ford Performance features such as a recovery kit by Warn Industries, chase rack, rock slider side steps, Ford Accessories Black Appearance Package components, and a body wrap designed by Ford Vehicle Personalization. Addictive Desert Design contributed stealth fighter bumpers and a honey badger rear spare tire rack by American Truck. The truck features Bushwhacker fender flares, Rigid front bumper LED light bar, rock lighting and chase rack light bar, Federal Signal police lighting package by West Coast Lights & Sirens, and Diablo bumper shackles by Mojave Parts. Interior highlights include a Ford Accessories subwoofer and amp by Kicker Audio, body colored trim accents and a police radio system by West Coast Lights & Sirens.



California Pony Cars Ford Mustang GT Fastback

The team at California Pony Cars has taken aim at enhancing the styling and performance statement of this 2019 Ford Mustang GT. Its 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8 engine’s power improves via a Ford Performance supercharger with TVS technology and cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips by Borla. Ford Performance lowering springs are combined with forged multi-piece 21-inch wheels by Triumph Performance with TOYO Proxes T1R tires for an aggressive stance. Slowing the steed down are Baer EradiSpeed 15-inch front and 13-inch rear two-piece rotors.



Exterior styling is pushed near the limit with California Pony Cars hood, decklid, side skirts, grille, front chin spoiler, rear diffuser and wing with wicker bill, rear blackout panel, mirror covers, wheel arches, front bumper air duct panels and aluminum splitter kit. LED lighting is courtesy of Diode Dynamics.



Ford Performance Recaro leather seats bring the aggressive styling to the cabin, along with California Pony Cars carbon fiber center console, dashboard trim kit and window switch plates, CPC armrest covers, door sill plates and coin tray. A 1,500-watt Kicker Audio system features a booming 12-inch 1,200-watt subwoofer. A LinksWell GEN II 11.8-inch high definition touch screen and Diode Dynamics LED strip accent lighting finish off the interior.

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Ford Mustang Convertible

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, with the help of its core aftermarket partners, set out to design the ultimate modern-day muscle machine.



The result is this modified 2020 Ford Mustang convertible equipped with a 2.3-liter High Output EcoBoost engine, 10-speed automatic transmission, Ford Performance lowering springs, Brembo brakes, B-forged 20-inch wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport tires.



The brilliant red, black and gold PPG paint job highlights an exterior that features Ford Performance hood struts and decklid appliqué, Ford Accessories side scoops by Air Design, GT Performance fender flares, front and rear spoilers and rear diffuser, plus Classic Design Concepts carbon convertible roll hoop. Ford Accessories premium floor liners and SIDCO custom upholstery highlight the interior upgrades.



