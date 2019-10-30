It didn’t take aftermarket tuners and horsepower-hungry weekend wrenchers long after the Jeep Gladiator debuted to begin swapping the Gladiator’s engine for the 707-horsepower (527-kilowatt) Hellcat mill. But for some, such as Hennessey, 707 horsepower is never enough. So, earlier this year, Hennessey built the 2020 Hennessey Maximus 1000, a 1,000-horsepower (745-kilowatt) Gladiator that will tear its way from Texas to Vegas next week for this year’s SEMA Show.

Hennessey did a lot to take the Hellcat’s supercharged 6.2-liter V8 from 707 hp to 1,000 hp. First, the tuner gave the mill its HPE1000 engine upgrade, which also turned up the torque to 933 pound-feet (1,264 Newton-meters). The ECU, wiring harness, radiator, and fuel system are all new, along with a stainless steel exhaust system, new front and rear bumpers, and LED lights. The engine pairs with the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Hennessey also upgraded the suspension, adding a six-inch suspension lift. The Maximum rides on 20-inch wheels and 20-inch BFG KD off-road tires. Hennessey spruces up the interior with a custom interior leather package upgrade that includes Hennessey and Maximum embroidered seats.

The 2020 Hennessey Maximus is far from cheap – it costs $200,000; however, that does include the donor Jeep. The tuner will build just 24 trucks, though, with each taking approximately four months to complete. The company plans to build two per month, with production scheduled to begin this past July.

When Hennessey announced the Maximus back in May, it did so with a trio of images and the usual list of upgrades and improvements. Missing was a video of the Maximus in motion. However, the video above announcing the truck’s SEMA appearance gives us our first listen at the tuned supercharged 6.2-liter V8, and it sounds just as menacing as you’d expect from the famous Texas tuning company.