Ford is teaming up with ARB 4x4 Accessories to create off-road-ready components for the current generation Ford Ranger mid-size pickup, and the first product to come out of this partnership is a winch-capable front bumper for the smallest Ford truck. The dealer-installed option is powder coated and made from welded sheet steel to help it properly battle the elements.

Designed specifically for the Ranger, the bumper attaches to the truck’s chassis-mounting points without interfering with the various sensors related to its safety and convenience features. This includes the Ranger’s available automatic front braking system and adaptive cruise control system.

According to Ford and ARB 4x4 Accessories, the aftermarket front bumper is compatible with a variety of Warn Industries winches, 6.0- and 30.0-inch long Rigid SR-Series LED light bars and mounts for various antennas and sand flags. It also includes jacking points for off-road jacks.

The Ford and ARB 4x4 Accessories front bumper complements the recently revealed, dealer-installed lift kit that the Blue Oval will offer on the Ranger (not to mention the F-150 full-size pickup). Like that off-road-ready item, the latest Ranger's newly available accessory front bumper wears a price tag of $1,495, although that does not include the cost of installation. The winch-ready bumper goes on sale in 2020 and features a limited warranty.