A new batch of spy photos catches the latest development of the next-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost. The existing model dates back to the 2010 model year, and in the fast-moving evolution in the auto industry, that makes it practically ancient.

The photos suggest that the new Ghost has a similar exterior appearance as the current model but gaining narrower headlights for a closer resemblance to the new Phantom. Rolls' traditional large, flat grille still dominates the front. The biggest tweaks appear to be behind the A-pillar where there's now a sleeker roofline. There's reportedly a major tech update for this Rolls, including a level of self-driving capability.

Other spy shots (gallery below) provide a glimpse inside the cabin. The model retains circular gauge pods, but each one of these appears to be a digital display. There's also a wide infotainment screen on top of the center stack and analog clock next to it.

The new Ghost rides on the Architecture of Luxury platform like the new Phantom and Cullinan. Its powertrain is a mystery, but the shared underpinnings mean the Ghost could use the same 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 as the other models. There are also rumors about an electric version happening eventually but seems unlikely to be available at launch.

Mechanical upgrades also allegedly include using a 48-volt electrical system to power an active anti-roll system. Four-wheel steering would make the big sedan a little more nimble, too. Laser headlights would illuminate the path ahead.

The new Ghost debuts sometime in 2020. Although, the exact timeframe for the unveiling isn't yet available.