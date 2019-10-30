Bravo to Top Gear for rejecting the common idea that the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model S are true rivals. Yes, the two vehicles are premium, electric sedans capable of impressive acceleration, but that's where the similarities end. If you're looking for a comfortable vehicle for soaking up the road, then get the Tesla. If you prefer a more engaging driving experience, then opt for the Porsche. Neither choice is bad, but they simply excel at different things.

Gallery: Top Gear Porsche Taycan Turbo S Versus Tesla Model S

7 Photos

On paper, the Tesla is the quicker vehicle, but the real world shows different results. Top Gear lines them up for a quarter-mile run, and the Taycan Turbo S wins in the sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour, 100 mph (161 kph), and across the finish line.

However, the margin of victory is tiny. Less than a hundredth of second separates them at 60 mph, and the difference is less than four-tenths of a second at 100mph. At the end of the quarter-mile, a blink of an eye separates the two EVs.

By testing on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn, Top Gear can evaluate the Taycan's top speed. The official maximum velocity is 162 mph (261 kph), but the speedometer in this clip shows 268 kph (167 mph) when the Porsche runs out of steam. The Tesla claims a max at 155 mph (250 kph), which is still more than what's legal on highways anywhere outside of Germany.

Where Top Gear really highlights the differences between the Porsche and the Tesla is when it comes to driving the pair, particularly on curvy roads.