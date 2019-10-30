It seems motorhomes, RVs, travel trailers, and other forms of mobile living have exploded in popularity over the last few years. Maybe our always-connected, 21st-century lifestyle makes such vehicles more visible. Either way, a lot is happening in the RV space from both established companies and up-and-coming DIYers. The latest interesting build we’ve stumbled upon is above – a 900-horsepower (671-kilowatt) GMC Kodiak ambulance that’s ready for an off-road adventure.

The video highlights a lot of the build process – and the struggles of converting an ambulance into a mobile home. The crew gutted the interior freeing up an additional 30 square feet of space and removing 6,900 pounds (3,129 kilograms). It still weighs 18,000 lbs (8,164 kg), though. Inside, there’s a bathroom, shower, storage space, stovetop, and sink – just about everything you’d need to spend a few days out in the wilderness. Sadly, the video ends before the build is complete, so we’re unable to see the finished interior.

However, much of the exterior was complete, including the cool gray paint and creative, nautical-themed graphics. The ambulance features an 8.5-inch suspension lift and 40-inch tires, which gives it plenty of ground clearance. The video glosses over specific engine details, though it’s said to make 900 hp from its turbodiesel engine. There’s an Eco mode that detunes the engine to 600 hp (447 kW) and about 1,100 pound-feet (1,491 Newton-meters) of torque. You know, for efficiency.

The ambulance also has custom solar panels with a custom carbon fiber frame to reduce weight. Solar reflective paint on the roof helps regulate interior temperatures along with an air conditioning unit and insulation. The overlanding ambulance is a good reminder that with enough time, money, and knowledge, you can build some pretty cool things.