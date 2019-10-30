They'll go on sale on January 1, 2020.
Owning a Lamborghini race car isn't a realistic dream for many folks, but you can build your own next year with a new entry in the Lego Speed Champions collection. The new set includes a Huracan Super Trofeo Evo and a Urus ST-X. The company debuted the models at the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Final at the Circuito de Jerez in Spain.
"Fortunately, 2020 marks the start of a new chapter for Lego Speed Champions with the evolution to the more accurate ‘8 Studs Wide’ design and we felt that we could now do the popular brand justice," Chris Stamp, Lego Speed Champions design manager specialist, said in the new set's announcement.
The Huracan Super Trofeo Evo is the brand's race car for its one-make competition series. Compared to earlier versions, this one features a revised body kit, including a Huracan-Performante-inspired front diffuser. There's also a scoop on the rear deck for routing air to the engine. Power comes from a 5.2-liter V10 making 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and running through an XTrac sequential gearbox.
The Urus ST-X is Lambo's upcoming competition version of its crossover for a one-make racing series that begins in 2020. The model goes on a diet by shedding roughly 1,212 pounds (550 kilograms). Power comes from a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 650 hp (485 kW) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque.
The Speed Champions set comprises 659 pieces. In addition to the cars, the set includes starting lights and two driver minifigures. It goes on sale on January 1, 2020. The price is currently a mystery, but other two-vehicle collections like this in the Speed Champions line go for $29.99.
