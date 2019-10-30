The Gladiator will undoubtedly be Jeep’s star at the forthcoming SEMA show, but it won’t be the only model to carry the seven-slot grille at the Las Vegas Convention Center between November 5 and 8. That’s because the Wrangler upon which the pickup is heavily based will also be there in a Moparized guise to show off some neat features fitted to a concept vehicle.

Gallery: 2019 Jeep Wrangler concept by Mopar for SEMA

4 Photos

One of the 14 customized vehicles to be displayed by Mopar, the Wrangler pictured here has been spruced up with those nifty tube door mirrors and door skins. Built in the Rubicon specification, the reputable off-roader has a one-piece stamped front bumper made from steel and equipped with built-in fog lamps. You can actually have the bumper on a regular Wrangler and on the SEMA-bound showcar it has tow hooks on the top and D-ring attachments at the bottom.

To make it stand out furthermore compared to a plain Wrangler, Mopar has jacked up the suspension courtesy of a two-inch lift kit for more off-road chops. Rounding off the list of upgrades is the cold air intake and a winch kit to accentuate the numerous possibilities of upgrading the Jeep for those who plan on exploring the road less traveled.

As you may recall, the latest update brought by Jeep to the Wrangler lineup is the long-awaited diesel engine as a $6,000 option. Available only with the eight-speed automatic transmission, the 3.0-liter V6 EcoDiesel produces 260 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s going to look virtually the same as the gasoline-fueled version, save for a small badge at the back.

In addition, a Star Wars-themed Wrangler Stormtrooper Edition could be on its way judging by recent spy shots, but nothing is official yet.