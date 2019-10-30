The overlanding truck is loaded with Mopar goodies and comes with a rooftop tent.
While we’re patiently waiting for Ram to finally introduce the performance-oriented TRX, the 1500 Rebel is getting a conceptual derivative for this year’s SEMA show. It’s called the OTG (Off The Grid) and it explores the truck’s adventurous side as Ram has teamed up with Mopar to transform the pickup into an overlanding vehicle.
They started off with a 2020 Ram 1500 equipped with the V6 3.0-liter EcoDiesel producing 260 horsepower and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters) of torque. The thrifty engine returns up to 26 miles per gallon in the combined cycle, which corroborated with the 33-gallon (125-liter) fuel tank, makes the truck ideal for extended trips.
Gallery: 2019 Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept
Work started by fitting Mopar’s two-inch lift kit for improved ground clearance and after that beadlock wheels wrapped in 35-inch Goodyear tires were installed for better off-road capabilities. Up front, the new Mopar bumper comes with a built-in winch, while the revised front grille has a flow-through Ram badge. You can also spot the snorkel, which is actually functional and not just for show.
The side profile reveals fender flares at both front and rear axles along with rock rails providing extra protection for when the going gets tough on a difficult terrain. At the back, the Ram 1500 Rebel OTG has a different bumper derived from the one available on the Tradesman version and it has been installed to improve the departure angle by moving the exhaust.
Open the 60:40-split doors of the bed and that’s where the magic really happens as Ram and Mopar have installed a bed rack on top of the truck bed bundled with a collapsible rooftop tent accessible by using the stowable ladder. The OTG lives up to its “Off The Grid” moniker by offering camper-like features such as a retractable battery-powered battery, gas stove, and a sink with an onboard water system.
The list of goodies neatly integrated into the back of the truck goes with items such as an air compressor and a hide-away bed step, while a solar panel set mounted on the roof stores energy to provide extra power supply. Additional LED lights incorporated in the front and rear bumpers as well as on the roof provide optimal illumination during off-road adventures in the late hours.
The Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept is one of the 14 different customized vehicles Mopar will have on display at SEMA this year.
As the overlanding movement continues to grow across the globe, the Mopar team, in conjunction with leading outdoor equipment suppliers, created a unique reality-based concept for the ultimate travel adventure: the Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept.
“Unlike traditional ‘four-wheeling,’ in overlanding the journey is the final objective. The goal is to explore rather than conquer obstacles,” said Joe Dehner, Head of Ram Truck and Mopar Design. “This is why we developed this concept, to allow vehicle-supported, self-reliant adventure travel, typically exploring remote locations and interacting with other cultures. This is the vehicle that I’d like to have whenever I choose to go ‘off the grid.’”
