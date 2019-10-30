The production of the McLaren 600LT Coupe is now complete and the British company has delivered one of the final examples to a long-time customer in Canada. This three-tone, one-off “Comet Fade” 600LT took McLaren Special Operations more than 120 hours just to complete the bespoke paint to both the entire exterior and some of the interior components. The outside is finished in Coriolis Blend as the main color, which fades into Defined Burton Blue, which then fades into Atlantic Blue.

As you can see from the photos in the gallery, the entire roof has an exposed carbon fiber look, which is also visible on the front splitter, side skirts, rear bumper, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, rear wing, service cover hatch, door mirror casings, and extended side intakes. Gloss black 10-spoke forged wheels complete the package, hiding contrasting polished carbon-ceramic brake calipers.

The modifications to the car by MSO are not only of a design nature. The team has also installed carbon fiber racing seats and titanium wheel bolts, further reducing the unsprung weight. Inside the cabin, the Cerulean Blue is applied to the central mark of the steering wheel, interior switchgear, and as a contrast stitch to the Carbon Black Alcantara upholstery. The supercar rides on track-focused Pirelli P- Zero Trofeo R tires on all four corners.

Under the hood is McLaren’s 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 with a peak output of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 457 pound-feet (620 Newton-meters) of torque. The model weighs just 1,247 kilograms (2,749 pounds) in stock form, a whole 96 kg (212 lbs) lighter than the 570S upon which it’s based. Optional carbon fiber enhancements could further lower this number.

The base price of the 600LT Coupe was about $240,000.