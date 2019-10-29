It looks like Nissan is finally working on a next-gen sports car.

Rumors of a new performance machine from Nissan have floated around the internet for the last few years. In fact, the most recent came just a few days ago and it was straight from Nissan saying we should “expect something soon.” We don’t think spy photos of a strange 370Z test mule are exactly what Nissan had in mind, but considering this car is 10 years old with virtually no updates during that run, we’ll take what we can get.

Long Overdue:

nissan gt r 300z successors Nissan GT-R And 370Z Successors Could Be Electrified
2018 nissan 370z roadster retirement 2018 Nissan 370Z Roadster Review: Ready For Retirement

And what do we get? Not one but two of our spy photo teams caught this curious black 370Z turning laps at the Nürburgring. It’s clearly a 370Z, so we aren’t looking at an all-new offering but upon closer investigation, we do see some modifications to the body. The round holes up front are obvious, but peer deeper and you’ll see variations on the lower fascia that aren’t standard-issue 370Z. One might argue that Nissan is looking to give its long-lived sports car a facelift, and we might hold to that if the car wasn’t old as dirt. Also, the automaker already said a replacement was coming.

Gallery: Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photos

Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo
13 Photos
Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo

That’s why we’re calling this a test mule. The changes up front are most likely to help an all-new powertrain get more air. It wouldn’t be a stretch to hide a prototype engine under the 370Z’s hood, especially if it’s more than just an updated V6. We have absolutely no information thus far on what that might be, but lest ye forget – once upon a time the Z car sported a glorious inline-six engine. With a reborn Toyota Supra packing a boosted I6 mill, wouldn’t it be neat to see the next Z follow suit?

Just to be clear, that’s total speculation (and perhaps wishful thinking) on our part. At this point we know nothing about any future Z car aside from something being in the works. And now we see Nissan exercising a test mule in Germany. Hey, you have to start somewhere, right?

Source: CarPix, Automedia

Gallery: Nissan 370Z Test Mule Additional Spy Photos

Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo
14 Photos
Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photo

Nissan 370Z

Nissan 370Z
Explore Reviews

More photos

Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photos
Nissan 370Z Test Mule Spy Photos
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary
Nissan GT-R and 370Z 50th Anniversary Teaser
Nissan GT-R and 370Z 50th Anniversary Teaser
Nissan 370Zki
Nissan 370Zki
Nissan 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon Lineup
Nissan 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon Lineup
2018 Nissan 370Z
2018 Nissan 370Z
Photo by: CarPix