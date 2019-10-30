Hide press release Show press release

Mopar to Debut Two Customized Concept Trucks at SEMA Show

Mopar rumbles into the great outdoors and offers a modern take on classic customization with two unique pickup trucks

A total of 14 different customized vehicles on display at Mopar’s 15,000-square-foot SEMA Show exhibit

More news on tap during the brand’s SEMA press briefing at 7:26 p.m. Eastern/4:26 p.m. Pacific on Tues., Nov. 5.

Press briefing streamed live online at Mopar.com

October 30, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Mopar brand will take the stand at the biggest of all aftermarket parts shows to reveal two new pickup truck concepts customized with a unique combination of Mopar production and prototype parts and accessories.

The Ram 1500 Rebel OTG (Off The Grid), an overlanding-themed vehicle concept, and the Mopar Lowliner Concept, a reimagined 1968 Dodge D200-series pickup, will be shown for the first time at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show – the premier automotive specialty products trade exhibition in the world.

“These vehicles showcase how Mopar is constantly expanding and exploring new ideas to meet the needs and fuel the imagination of our passionate fans,” said Mark Bosanac, Head of Mopar Service, Parts and Customer Care, FCA – North America. “Whether it’s overlanding in remote locations or reimagining an alternative classic design history, Mopar has its customers covered.”

The brand also will display a total of 14 customized vehicles and hundreds of Mopar products in its 15,345-square- foot exhibit in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at the SEMA Show, which runs Nov. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

Mopar will also announce additional news at its annual SEMA press briefing at 7:26 p.m. Eastern/4:26 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The presentation can be viewed live online at Mopar.com.

Ram 1500 Rebel OTG (Off The Grid) Concept

As the overlanding movement continues to grow across the globe, the Mopar team, in conjunction with leading outdoor equipment suppliers, created a unique reality-based concept for the ultimate travel adventure: the Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept.

“Unlike traditional ‘four-wheeling,’ in overlanding the journey is the final objective. The goal is to explore rather than conquer obstacles,” said Joe Dehner, Head of Ram Truck and Mopar Design. “This is why we developed this concept, to allow vehicle-supported, self-reliant adventure travel, typically exploring remote locations and interacting with other cultures. This is the vehicle that I’d like to have whenever I choose to go ‘off the grid.’”

The OTG concept uses as a canvas the new 2020 Ram 1500 equipped with the new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine, which offers exceptional low-end torque and extended driving range, coupled with a 33-gallon tank that makes it the ideal truck for long-distance travel.

The vehicle draws upon the rugged capabilities of the production Ram 1500 Rebel, improving all-terrain capability via

Mopar’s concept two-inch lift kit, beadlock wheels and 35-inch Goodyear tires.

The OTG concept also includes Mopar concept accessories, such as a front bumper with integrated winch, a larger grille with flow-through R-A-M badging and a functional snorkel air intake to improve off-road capability and performance. Front- and rear-wheel flares and step assist rock rails have been installed to protect the vehicle while traversing rough terrain. A concept rear bumper, adapted from the Ram 1500 Tradesman, improves the departure angle of the truck by relocating the exhaust.

Helped by Ram’s unique multifunction tailgate with 60/40 split swing-away doors, the bed of the truck has been accessorized to offer versatile utility for extended adventures.

A bed rack system fits atop the truck bed, carrying a collapsible rooftop tent, which can be accessed via a stowable ladder. Enhancing the overlanding experience, inside the truck bed there is a retractable battery-powered cooler and kitchen unit with a gas-powered stove and sink with an on-board water system. An added rack structure is mounted above the cab to provide additional storage space for tools and equipment.

A solar panel set, which can be deployed at any moment to generate electricity, and a backup power supply eliminates the need for a gas-powered generator, freeing cargo capacity. A concept hide-away bed step in the rear makes loading and unloading easier. The concept truck is also equipped with an on-board air compressor in the bed cargo area.

For vehicle recovery and extraction, the OTG is equipped with an integrated front-bumper winch, traction mats attached to the rack system and a high-lift jack for uneven ground mounted on the top of the cab. To make the dark campsite brighter while night camping, LED off-road driving lamps are mounted on the front bumper. Also, supplemental LED backup lamps have been incorporated into the rear bumper and task lighting has been attached to the rear rack system for nighttime campsite illumination.

The overlanding purpose of the Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept is reinforced by an outdoors theme that includes Mojave Sand exterior finish color, unique interior accents and showcases its roots with a Mopar Rebel hood graphic.

Mopar Lowliner Concept

Customization of classic trucks continues to be a hot trend in the aftermarket world, so Mopar designers rescued a 1968 Dodge D200-series heavy-duty pickup truck to transform it into the Candied Delmonico Red and Dairy Cream Mopar Lowliner Concept for this year’s SEMA Show.

Designers fully boxed the original C-channel frame of the rear-wheel-drive truck, substantially lowered the ride height and lengthened the wheelbase for a more dramatic stance. They also made a custom, power-tilt front end to showcase the legendary 5.9-liter Cummins diesel engine, which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a floor-mounted shifter.

The front axle of the Lowliner is moved three inches forward on the frame, pushing the front wheels closer to the front corners of the truck to achieve better proportions. A custom air suspension is added to the front and rear axle with three modes: low, driving height and driving height plus.

Custom designed wheels with a “smoothie” look mimic stamped steel wheels of the late ‘60s. In the front, the Lowliner wheels are 22 inches by 9.5 inches and ride on 285/35-22 tires. The rear wheels measure 22 inches by 11 inches with 325/35-22 tires for a more muscular appearance.

To package the air suspension components and relocated fuel cell, the floor of the truck bed is raised six inches by welding in a replacement floor from a current Ram 1500 pickup. The wheel wells in the concept truck were widened five inches per side to house the rear tires.

Designers streamlined the exterior to reinforce a smooth body appearance, simplifying graphics and eliminating elements, such as door handles, badging, fuel-filler cap and radio antenna.

The original headlamps have been replaced by seven-inch LED headlamps. The back of the Lowliner features custom taillights with integrated backup lights, reinforcing the modern take on a classic truck. The Mopar Omega M logo has been ghosted onto the front fenders and a vintage Dodge graphic is ghosted onto the truck’s tailgate.

Inside the Lowliner, the original bench seat is covered in an orange-amber Blazing Saddle Tan leather with a distressed look. The headliner is also leather with a Mopar Omega M logo stitched into it. Custom-tailored tan carpet adorns the floor. The original 1968 steering wheel has been retained with the original Dodge fratzog emblem on the

horn ring cap. Instrumentation is reworked with seven custom Mopar gauges mounted to a unique “engine turned” aluminum panel. The floor-mounted shifter is topped by translucent metal-flake shift ball with the Cummins logo, reinforcing the retro appearance of the truck.

More Mopar Highlights

The Mopar brand continues to expand the portfolio of more than 200 accessories for the Jeep® Wrangler with the display of a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon accessorized with concept tube door mirrors and door skins. The vehicle also features a one-piece stamped steel front bumper with integrated fog lamps, tow hooks on the top and “D-ring” attachments at the bottom. The bumper is a Mopar production part and currently available to consumers. The vehicle is also equipped with a two-inch lift kit, Mopar cold-air intake and Mopar Warn winch kit to showcase some of the customization options that are only possible in the Jeep Wrangler.

Other vehicles that will be displayed at the show include the Dodge Challenger Mopar ‘19 ,a vehicle that celebrates a decade of factory customization with several exterior and interior features, including a Shaker Hood package and potent 392-cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 engine. The Challenger will be joined by the heritage-inspired Jeep Gladiator Scrambler and Mopar parts-laden Jeep Gladiator J6 Moab concepts, along with the 1958 Plymouth Fury made famous in the 1983 movie "Christine.” As it does during every SEMA Show, Mopar will also display the latest take on the Ram ProMaster beer truck.

About Mopar

Mopar (a simple contraction of the words MOtor and PARts) is the service, parts and customer-care brand for FCA vehicles around the globe. Born in 1937 as the name of a line of antifreeze products, the Mopar brand has evolved over more than 80 years to represent both complete care and authentic performance for owners and enthusiasts worldwide.

Mopar made its mark in the 1960s during the muscle-car era, with Mopar Performance Parts to enhance speed and handling for both road and racing use, and expanded to include technical service and customer support. Today, the Mopar brand’s global reach distributes more than 500,000 parts and accessories in over 150 markets around the world. With more than 50 parts distribution centers and 25 customer contact centers globally, Mopar integrates service, parts and customer-care operations in order to enhance customer and dealer support worldwide.

Complete information on the Mopar brand is available at www.mopar.com. Mopar is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.