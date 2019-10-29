There's a whole kitchen on the inside.

The custom van scene was a huge force in the automotive hobby in the 1970s and has had a recent resurgence. This 1973 Dodge Sportsman would let its new owner enjoy the style of vintage vans but a recent restoration means you don't need to worry about stinky shag carpeting. The van is for sale in Johnston, Rhode Island, on Facebook Marketplace for $23,000.

Gallery: 1973 Dodge Ram Van B250 For Sale

1973 Dodge Ram Van B250 For Sale
15 Photos
1973 Dodge Ram Van B250 For Sale 1973 Dodge Ram Van B250 For Sale 1973 Dodge Ram Van B250 For Sale 1973 Dodge Ram Van B250 For Sale 1973 Dodge Ram Van B250 For Sale 1973 Dodge Ram Van B250 For Sale 1973 Dodge Ram Van B250 For Sale

The exterior of the van is wild. The upper half is a sandy orange color, and the lower section is white. Stripes separate the shades, including one that had a gold paisley pattern that runs nearly the vehicle's entire length. Strips of burnt orange and purple add even more shades to the palette. 

A hood scoop isn't something you see on most vans, but this one has it for good reason. The original 5.9-liter (360-cubic-inch) V8 is gone, but there's now a rebuilt 7.2-liter (440-cubic-inch) V8 motivating this big van. According to the seller, the mill came out of a "1968 Dodge Charger owned and built by Drag Racing Hall of Fame member Bob Chipper."

A Van To Go Camping:

man builds incredible camper van 60-Year-Old Man Builds Incredible Camper Van With Giant Shower
ford big nugget campervan revealed Ford Big Nugget Campervan Offers Loads Of Space And Features

The interior has a retro-modern 1970s aesthetic. The woof floor and cabinets, in addition to the pastel colors in the Southwest-style upholstery, creates a color palette straight out of the disco decade. Look up to find that the shag carpeting covers the roof, and this high-pile upholstery is also in the driver's footwell.

For better usability, there's a full kitchenette inside the van. It includes a refrigerator, sink, and gas cooktop. There's also lots of storage from the cabinets.

With a fresh restoration complete, this van looks ready to hit the road again. Its visually arresting exterior would be hard to miss on the highway.

Source: Field and Barn Finds-Classic Cars/Trucks For Sale or Trade via Paul DaSilva