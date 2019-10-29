The Toyota Supra is ready to go racing, and Toyota is officially announcing all the specs for the competition ready GR Supra GT4 after previously teasing it with a concept. Sales start in Europe in March 2020, North America in August, and Asia in October. Toyota only offers European pricing at the moment, and the GT4 goes for €175,000 there ($194,395 at current exchange rates).

The GT4 class keeps the race cars similar to their road-legal counterparts. The Supra packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine but makes 429 horsepower (320 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters) in this case, rather than 335 hp (250 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) in the street version. An Akrapovič should make a great sound, too. Power routes through a seven-speed automatic with a mechanical limited-slip differential. Traction control and motorsport-spec ABS come standard.

For work on the track, the Supra GT4 gets adjustable KW dampers at every corner. Brembo brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston stoppers at the rear help slow down the machine. It rides on 18-inch OZ wheels with slick Pirelli tires.

The GT4 weighs 2,976 pounds (1,350 kilograms), compared to 3,397 pounds (1,514 kilograms) for the road car.

The interior comes with the necessary safety equipment, including a roll cage, FIA-approved seat with a six-point harness, and fire extinguisher. A carbon fiber panel holds the instruments.

Even on the race car, Toyota offers some options for this Supra. Buyers can specify upgrades that include a rearview camera, tire pressure monitoring system, suspension travel sensors, illuminated exterior numbers, a drink fee system, and a homologated endurance package.