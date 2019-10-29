The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the brand's upcoming flagship electric vehicle, and these spy shots provide a great view of its current development. There's even a glimpse inside the cabin.

This one still wears heavy camouflage on the outside, and it has extra panels for extra concealment of the body's styling. The general look still shows cues from the Vision EQS concept (gallery below), though. The front end features a wavy shape for the headlights, and they appear to incorporate into the hexagonal grille. Three large sensors indicate the EQS would be available with sophisticated driver assistance technology.

In profile, the EQS has a sleek shape with an arching roofline. Pop-out door handles keep the flanks looking smooth. The model has a short rear, and this one still wears placeholder pieces for the taillights.

Inside, there's a digital instrument cluster on a tablet-like display ahead of the driver. Mercedes keeps the center stack under a fabric cover, but the company's recent designs suggest there would be a large infotainment screen and possibly more monitors for showing the HVAC settings.

The EQS will ride on Mercedes' Modular Electric Architecture platform. It will allow for the batteries to fit flat underneath the cabin. The aluminum-intensive underpinnings will keep the weight down. A pair of electric motors will reportedly power the sedan. The output and range remain mysteries at this time.

The EQS will reportedly debut in 2020, likely in the latter half of the year. It will be a major part of Mercedes' 10-billion Euro ($11 billion at current exchange rates) investment into electrification. The company will have 130 EV options around the world in the coming years.