Mladá Boleslav, 29 October 2019 – The OCTAVIA is the heart and engine of the ŠKODA brand, an icon and the top volume model. And just in time for the 60th anniversary of its start of production, the Czech manufacturer is introducing the latest edition of its bestseller. The fourth generation of the ŠKODA OCTAVIA has grown in size, is therefore longer and wider than its predecessor. And the boot is bigger too. Thanks to the new ŠKODA design language, the OCTAVIA boasts even more emotiveness; the all-new interior concept combines outstanding functionality and a unique amount of space with high-quality materials and clever features, even in small details. Furthermore, several new connectivity solutions and assistance systems underline the brand’s innovative capability in the compact car segment. All of these qualities are topped off with extraordinary value for money and the usual high level of ŠKODA quality.

ŠKODA AUTO CEO, Bernhard Maier, said, “For ŠKODA, the OCTAVIA is of immense importance. That’s why we’ve totally renewed this car. The outcome is the best OCTAVIA of all time: it is even more spacious, more practical and safer than ever. Just in time for its 60th anniversary, we are taking a big step into the future with the new generation. Over the last six decades, the OCTAVIA has contributed to the positive development of the company and the brand. I am very confident that the new generation will play its part in maintaining this positive development.”

In January 2019, the OCTAVIA celebrated 60 years since its start of production. The first units of this legendary model range rolled off the production line at the plant in Mladá Boleslav at the beginning of 1959. In the mid-1990s, the first OCTAVIAs of the modern-day generation inherited the legacy from the popular compact car. The Czech car manufacturer has built more than 6.5 million OCTAVIAs since its launch in 1959. Over the past few years, the third generation of the large compact car has sold about 400,000 units a year worldwide, acccounting for about one third of ŠKODA’s total sales. Currently, the OCTAVIA is the overall bestselling model in the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Serbia and Belarus. The leading role in this success story is played by the COMBI variant: nearly two thirds of all OCTAVIA buyers opt for this body design. The OCTAVIA is the bestselling estate in Europe and the most popular import car in Germany. Therefore, ŠKODA AUTO will first launch the COMBI variant of the bestseller’s latest edition; the hatchback will follow a few weeks later.

Emotive exterior design, greater dimensions

The new front apron and the sharply drawn, new headlights provide visual highlights for the ŠKODA OCTAVIA. The compact vehicle’s increased length and width bring out its self-assured character. At 4,689 mm, the fourth-generation ŠKODA OCTAVIA COMBI is 22 mm longer than its predecessor; its width has grown by 15 mm to 1,829 mm (the hatchback’ length has increased by 19 mm to 4,689 mm and by 15 mm in width, taking it to 1,829 mm). The wheelbase measures 2,686 mm. The redesigned, shallow roof rails emphasise the vehicle’s elongated silhouette, whilst alloy wheels measuring up to 19 inches lend it a powerful appearance.

New OCTAVIA ranks among the most aerodynamic cars in the world

The new design sharpens the ŠKODA OCTAVIA’s visual presence and enables excellent aerodynamics. The hatchback has a drag coefficient (cd) from 0.24 and the OCTAVIA COMBI from 0.26. The new OCTAVIA thereby ranks among the most aerodynamic cars in the world. The improved aerodynamics also reduce the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

First OCTAVIA with full LED Matrix headlights

The narrower front headlights and the tail lights use modern LED technology. In the top-of-the-range version, the OCTAVIA is equipped with a real highlight – full LED Matrix headlights. This innovative system generates a light beam consisting of several segments which are controlled individually. Thus, the high beam can be on at all times, without dazzling other road users. Using the camera on the windscreen, the intelligent technology detects vehicles that are approaching or up ahead as well as people and objects reflecting the light. The lights also greet the driver with an animated Coming/Leaving Home function. The full LED tail lights are incorporated into this animation too, and boast – which is a first for the ŠKODA OCTAVIA – dynamic indicators.

New interior concept and extraordinarily generous amount of space

In the new ŠKODA OCTAVIA, the usual impressive amount of space is even more generous. The rear passengers enjoy an even more luxurious level of kneeroom than before – now 78 mm. The boot capacity, which is the largest in the segment, has increased to 640 l in the COMBI and 600 l in the hatchback. The ŠKODA designers have completely revamped the OCTAVIA’s interior. The new steering wheel now features just two spokes and has a chrome trim; in the multifunction variant, 14 different functions can be performed via push and new scroll buttons in a chrome finish.

The centre console, door trims and dashboard have been redesigned too. Featuring a modular, multi-level arrangement, the dashboard echoes the shape of the ŠKODA grille with a contrasting, coloured area below the large, free-standing central multifunction display. Particularly back-friendly, ergonomic seats are available for the first time. In addition to being heated, these also come with the options of a massage function and/or cooling ventilation. The optional sports seats are covered in a particularly breathable ThermoFlux fabric. Another optional feature in the new OCTAVIA is the tri-zone Climatronic air conditioning. When equipped with the KESSY keyless entry system, any one of the OCTAVIA’s four doors can be opened first.

At the time of the market launch, the new OCTAVIA will be available in the Active, Ambition and Style trim levels. Later in 2020, the rugged OCTAVIA SCOUT and the sporty OCTAVIA RS will be added to the range.

New: head-up display and two 10-inch screens

The OCTAVIA is the first ŠKODA model to feature a head-up display. This projects important information such as the speed or navigational information directly onto the windscreen in immediate view of the driver, allowing them to read it without taking their eyes off the road. The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA’s infotainment systems offer optional streaming services for radio and TV as well as completely cable-free smartphone connection using wireless SmartLink+ technology. Media devices or USB sticks can also be directly linked to the infotainment system via the two USB-C ports in the front out of the up to five USB-C ports; a 230-V socket in the rear is optional too. The acoustically optimised interior and the new optional Canton Sound System ensure perfect sound.

ŠKODA has further improved the Virtual Cockpit for the new OCTAVIA. The latest generation of the digital and individually customisable instrument panel comes with a 10-inch screen and is now even more user-friendly. The driver can choose from four different layouts – Basic, Classic, Navigation and Driver Assistance Systems – and specify their desired content using the controls on the multifunction steering wheel. Users can now also opt to display the navigation system’s maps on the Virtual Cockpit and the central display measuring up to 10 inches in two different levels of zoom. Climatronic can be operated via an integrated bar at the bottom of the infotainment display. Via a new touch slider at the bottom of the infotainment system’s display, the volume can be adjusted using one finger and the navigation map can be zoomed in and out using two fingers.

DSG with shift-by-wire technology

The new OCTAVIA is the first ever ŠKODA to use shift-by-wire technology to operate its DSG transmission. The gear selector is no longer connected to the gearbox mechanically. Instead, it relays which gear has been chosen electronically. In place of the familiar DSG lever, there is therefore a new control module located in the OCTAVIA’s centre console with a small rocker switch for selecting the drive modes – R (reverse), N (neutral) and D/S (drive/sport) – as well as a button for the parking mode, P.

Premiere for innovative assistance systems such as Collision Avoidance Assist and Exit Warning

The fourth generation of the OCTAVIA sees the introduction of several new and innovative assistance systems, some of which are making their debut in a model made by the Czech manufacturer. The new Collision Avoidance Assist supports the driver by actively increasing the steering moment in the event of an impending collision with a pedestrian, cyclist or another vehicle – ideally preventing the accident with a controlled evasive manoeuvre. The Exit Warning system lets the driver know if another vehicle or a cyclist is approaching from behind when opening the car door. Using Hands-on Detect, the car is able to check whether the driver is touching the steering wheel consistently or whether they no longer have control of the vehicle due to a potential medical emergency. If such an emergency occurs, Emergency Assist can bring the car to a stop.

Christian Strube, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Technical Development, emphasised, “The safety of our cars and their passengers, as well as other road users, is top priority at ŠKODA. With the new safety and assistance systems of the fourth OCTAVIA generation, such as Collision Avoidance Assist and the Exit Warning system, we have raised the OCTAVIA to a new level and made it one of the safest cars within its segment.”

Modern engines with increased efficiency and premiere for mild-hybrid technology

The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA features modern TDI and TSI engines with increased efficiency that, thanks to significantly improved aerodynamics, lower fuel consumption and pollutant emissions. In addition to the diesel and petrol engines, there is also a particularly eco-friendly variant with CNG drive, plug-in hybrid variants and, for the first time at ŠKODA, engines featuring mild-hybrid technology. When fitted with the 7-speed DSG, the three-cylinder 1.0 TSI producing 81 kW (110 PS) and the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI outputting 110 kW (150 PS) make use of a 48-V belt-driven starter motor and a 48-V lithium-ion battery. This makes it possible to ‘coast’ with the combustion engine completely switched off, recover energy whilst braking and support the engine with an electronic boost. At the same time, the engine is able to start more quietly and with fewer vibrations. Both engines are also available in combination with a 6-speed manual gearbox without mild-hybrid technology. The gearbox that comes with the 1.5 TSI was newly developed for engines that deliver high levels of torque and is being used in conjunction with the OCTAVIA’s diesel engines too. The 2.0 TSI with a power output of 140 kW (190 PS) is exclusively available with all-wheel drive and a 7-speed DSG. All of the TSIs are fitted with a petrol particulate filter.

Plug-in hybrid with two different power variants

Following on from the first ŠKODA plug-in hybrid, the ŠKODA SUPERB iV, the Czech brand is also offering the new OCTAVIA with a 1.4 TSI petrol engine – the OCTAVIA iV features an electric motor too – and even comes with two different power variants. As well as the model with a power output of 150 kW (204 PS), another version outputting 180 kW (245 PS) is planned to be added to the portfolio. Both variants will come with a 6-speed DSG.

Diesels from the new EVO generation of engines emit up to 80 per cent less nitrogen oxide

For the OCTAVIA, a total of three new diesel engines provide power outputs ranging from 85 KW (115 PS) to 147 kW (200 PS). The TDIs each have a 2.0-litre cylinder capacity and are from the newly developed EVO generation of engines, which have plenty of torque, and are both efficient and particularly clean. In addition to a diesel particulate filter, the engines are equipped with a new development stage in SCR exhaust gas treatment. Using what is known as ‘twin dosing’, AdBlue is specifically injected in front of two SCR catalytic converters that are arranged one after the other. This method and the use of the second catalytic converter reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by around 80 per cent in comparison to the previous generation of each engine. As a result, the EVO engines provide the technical preconditions to fulfil the future Euro 6d emissions standard. The variants delivering 110 kW (150 PS) and 147 kW (200 PS) are available with all-wheel drive as an option.

G-TEC: CNG variant

ŠKODA is also offering the fourth generation OCTAVIA as a G-TEC model with particularly eco-friendly CNG drive. Compared to a car running on petrol, the OCTAVIA G-TEC will thereby once again produce around 25 per cent less CO2, significantly less nitrogen oxide (NOx) and no soot particles. The 1.5 TSI providing 96 kW (130 PS) is designed to run on CNG. The total capacity of the three CNG tanks is 17.7 kg. If required, the car can make use of its 9-litre petrol tank too. Both body design variants of the OCTAVIA G-TEC are available with the choice of a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG transmission.

Three chassis options and Dynamic Chassis Control

Besides the standard chassis, ŠKODA is offering two other options for the OCTAVIA, a 15-mm-lower sports suspension and a Rough Road chassis providing 15 mm more ground clearance. Dynamic Chassis Control – which constantly adjusts the suspension and damping, provides a range of different profiles for Driving Mode Select – is available as an option. When fitted with DCC, the ground clearance remains unchanged in plug-in hybrids, all other variants are lowered by 10 mm.

Simply Clever: Sleep package, convenient filler tube for AdBlue and USB-C port on the overhead console

True to ŠKODA’s guiding principle of Simply Clever, the new OCTAVIA offers the highest degree of functionality as well. Several brand-typical Simply Clever solutions make day-to-day mobility easier for the driver and passengers. The Sleep package is available as an option for the first time in the OCTAVIA, giving the back seat two comfortable, larger headrests and a blanket. For the estate, an improved net package with comfortable use in the boot and an automatically retractable load cover are also new. A multifunction storage pocket below the boot cover offers further space for stowing items. Child safety locks for the rear doors can be operated electronically and the rear passengers can make use of two smartphone storage pockets on the front seatbacks. Two USB-C sockets are available in the front and, as an option, two in the rear; another optional USB-C port on the overhead console above the rear-view mirror is brand new. One classic ŠKODA feature is the umbrella in a storage compartment in the driver’s door; there is now space in this compartment for a hand brush as well, which is also a genuine ŠKODA accessory. The funnel integrated into the lid of the windscreen washer tank is present in the OCTAVIA too, whilst the optional tow bar can be electrically unlocked by pushing the corresponding button in the boot. The car also comes with a new, convenient filler tube for AdBlue, enabling it to be filled up using lorry pump nozzles too.