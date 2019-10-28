A couple of weeks ago we caught Hyundai giving its next-gen Tucson a workout at the Nürburgring. The crossover will be a new animal from the ground up, and now we have spy video from Automotive Mike on YouTube showing how it gets along at speed.

In fact, it’s the exact same prototype from our previous sighting, wearing the same number plate and revealing camo wrap. The clip opens with a taste of what it’s like for drivers of camouflaged prototypes, as this person seemed rather intent on getting away from the video camera as quickly as possible. It’s not as if the prototype isn’t in full view around the Nordschleife, but perhaps the higher speeds make drivers feel better about design details being obscured.

Being a spy video as opposed to just photos, this clip gives us the opportunity to sample the SUV’s performance envelope. It’s not billed as a high-performance people mover by any means, as evidenced by the speed at which a Porsche 911 overtakes it roughly 50 seconds into the clip. It’s also not being piloted to the ragged edge of control, though we do hear tire scrub at more than a few corners. Body roll looks relatively tame, though a close look reveals a roll cage and an absence of rear seats in this test vehicle. That doesn’t mean a special performance variant is coming; rather we think this is simply Hyundai engineers examining the SUV’s torsional rigidity.

It’s hard to say what’s under the hood of this prototype. The next-gen Tucson is expected to get a new Theta3 engine displacing 2.5 liters for most markets, including the United States. A 1.6-liter diesel should also be available in European markets, and a hybrid powertrain could show up later in the Tucson’s lifespan.

Speaking of which, Hyundai just gave the current Tucson a facelift barely a year ago. We’ve heard nothing in the rumor mill about when this all-new model could officially break cover, but we still expect it’s at least another year away, if not more.