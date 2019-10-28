The wagon version of the Porsche Taycan, the German automaker’s first electric vehicle, is far from a secret. In March, Porsche confirmed the Taycan Cross Turismo would debut in 2020, poised to go on sale for the 2021 model year. Spy photos of an all-black Taycan Cross Turismo test mule emerged less than a month after Porsche’s confirmation. Since then, Porsche has unveiled the regular Taycan to much fanfare, and now the company is ready to expand its electrified offerings.

We don’t know how Porsche will differentiate the regular Taycan sedan from the Taycan Cross Turismo other than the design. The Cross Turismo features an elongated roof that gives the Taycan it’s wagon-like appearance while increasing passenger and cargo space. That means the Cross Turismo features a rear hatch and unique rear-end design. The mule features fake exhaust tips, too, but they're not fooling anyone.

Performance remains a mystery, but the most likely outcome is the Cross Turismo offering the same three power outputs as the regular Taycan – Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan Turbo S. That’d give the Taycan Cross Turismo an output between 530 (395) to 761 (567) horsepower (kilowatts). All three should have all-wheel drive as standard equipment.

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Spy Photos

12 Photos

There’s a good chance Porsche will introduce less potent “base” models that power just the rear wheels. While the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo may share power units, the wagon could be a bit less capable due to the slightly different design and added weight. Or Porsche could compensate for the minor differences.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo should debut early next year, possibly making an appearance at the Geneva Motor Show where Porsche unveiled the Mission E Cross Turismo in 2018. Either way, Porsche’s electrified assault isn’t slowing down. The next Porsche up for electrification is the next-generation Macan, the company’s compact SUV. The company plans to offer 50 percent of its vehicles with an electric drive system by 2025. This is just the beginning.