Even though the Genesis G80 was introduced three years ago, its bones are actually older than that since the luxury sedan’s roots can be traced back to 2013 when Hyundai introduced the second-generation Genesis. After about seven years on the market and a shift to a standalone premium brand, it makes perfect sense that more and more prototypes of a successor are being captured on camera while undergoing testing.

We’ve seen this exact prototype before, specifically at the beginning of August. A new video shot at the Nürburgring gives us the opportunity to watch the test driver at work while tackling the numerous corners of the challenging race track. With mismatched wheels and a roll cage, it goes without saying this isn’t a production-ready prototype, but the car does appear to have all of the final body panels as well as the headlights and taillights.

Suffice it to say, the next-generation Genesis G80 looks nothing like its predecessor judging by what we can see peeking through the heavy camouflage. The two-tier lighting assemblies at the front and rear are a spitting image of those seen on GV80 prototypes, which is not a big surprise considering the latter will essentially be the SUV version of the sedan. The interesting light design was first seen back in April 2017 on the GV80 concept pictured below and will shortly debut on a production car.

We are expecting a more upscale cabin as well if Genesis wants to lure in buyers that would otherwise go for the more established names in the segment such as the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 or the Mercedes E-Class. Being developed right from the start as a true luxury model, we’re expecting great things from the G80 as part of Genesis’ attempt to play in the big leagues.

Latest reports from South Korea are indicating the GV80 SUV will be available with a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine and a larger 3.5-liter V6 feeding on gasoline, with an inline-six diesel 3.0-liter also in the pipeline for some markets. Chances are the G80 will have identical powertrains, with the gasoline V6 rated at 380 hp and 390 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) whereas the diesel will be good for 278 hp and 434 lb-ft (588 Nm). A newly developed eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission will channel power to the wheels.

These new oily bits were announced last week at the Hyundai-Kia Powertrain Conference in Seoul and will be used on a variety of models by both South Korean automakers. Of the two “80” models, the SUV should be the one to get them first as the wraps are expected to come off the GV80 very soon, with the sedan to follow as early as 2020.