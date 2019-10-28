The Korean X3 rival is shaping up quite nicely.

Earlier this month, we got our first glimpse at the future Genesis GV70 crossover through a batch of spy photos. These depicted a heavily camouflaged prototype, which was used as a foundation for new renderings by our friends and colleagues at Kolesa.ru.

These virtual drawings propose a stylish design for the premium high-riding vehicle, which appears to be inspired by the Maserati Levante, at least at a glance. That’s especially visible at the back where the sloped roofline and the fixed roof spoiler give the South Korean SUV a sporty appearance. In contrast to its Italian rival, however, the GV70 has one extra window at each side, which helps it build its own personality.

The front end may look a bit too busy but that’s mainly due to the mesh pattern of the radiator grille. In reality, this plastic piece should be a lot easier on the eye and should give the model a more upscale look. We can’t be entirely sure about the form and shape of the bumper as the camouflaged prototype is not revealing a lot about this particular detail.

The GV70 is expected to be heavily related to the G70 sedan, which means the base engine under the hood should be a 2.0-liter turbo-four with 252 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters) of twist. A twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 pushing out 365 hp and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) should sit above it with a standard all-wheel drive.

If this rendering is anything to go by, the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Mercedes-Benz GLC competitor from Korea should be a very interesting alternative to the established mid-size SUVs. It was already confirmed for a launch in time for the 2021 model year so we are probably 12 months or so away from its official debut.

Source: Kolesa.ru

