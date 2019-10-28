We’ve already seen spy photos and videos of Ford’s next F-150 but these depicted heavily camouflaged prototypes, not letting us take a closer look at the actual design changes. Now, designer TheSketchMonkey takes after the spy material to build a virtual 2021 F-150 that previews what will be changed in America’s long-time best-selling nameplate. And the result looks promising.

In his latest video, the Photoshop master uses a photo of the current F-150 as a base and tries to unhide some of the front fascia’s new touches that are hiding underneath the camouflage. Combining the two (see below) gives the look he eventually gets – a somewhat meaner and more modern F-150 with a more aggressive appearance and more minimalistic design language. One touch we especially like is the matte black radiator grille.

Inside the cabin, the new F-150 is rumored to get an all-new large display and higher quality materials to better rival the Ram 1500. Expanded driver safety systems should also be available, with more of those features becoming standard equipment.

The development and test work of the new truck is not very advanced at this moment but the new model is expected to gain new engines such as a 4.8-liter V8 to replace today’s 5.0-liter V8. Hooked up to the familiar 10-speed automatic transmission, the naturally aspirated unit should generate 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and 420 pound-feet (569 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Spy Screenshots

5 Photos

The fourteenth generation of the workhorse is slated to arrive most likely for the 2021 model year, which likely means we will see it towards the end of next year. Sales won’t begin for another 12 months or so, so this rendering could give you a lot to think about if you are planning to purchase a new F-150 in the coming future. And if you want, tell us in the comments section below whether you like this design or no.