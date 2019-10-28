It was a busy weekend for the motorsport divisions of Italy’s two most reputable supercar marques as not only did Lamborghini tease an 830-hp V12 machine and preview the Urus ST-X race car, but Ferrari also had something to show. We’re talking about the 488 GT3 equipped with the new optional Evo package created for next year’s racing season in the main international GT championships.

Much like the standard 488 GT3 unveiled roughly four years ago, the Evo version debuted during the Finali Mondiali event organized in Mugello, Italy. As the name of the package implies, we’re dealing with an evolution of the race car that brings an assortment of aerodynamic upgrades and other modifications.

Gallery: 2020 Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo

10 Photos

The most obvious change is noticeable at the front where the bumper has been redesigned and it now has a smaller section underneath the headlights. It took over 18,000 hours of calculations and CFD simulations to optimize the front bumper’s appearance, which was then followed by tests in the wind tunnel to perfect the shape all for the sake of boosting the vehicle’s stability.

There’s now a new pair of flicks added to increase downforce, while the vents on the front wings are bigger than before. Ferrari also made some changes to the side profile where the front section of the door is now more tapered to optimize airflow. At the back, the vents have been reworked. Like the 488 GTE, the GT3-spec now comes with a slightly longer wheelbase to reduce tire wear and also make it easier to convert the race car from GT3 to GTE.

Another noteworthy change that comes with the Evo package is the slightly lower curb weight achieved partly thanks to a new seat shaving off 2.4 kilograms (5.3 pounds). More rigid and robust, the seat was developed by Ferrari with Sabelt and is compatible for both the GT3- and GTE-spec 488s and is fitted with new belts and buckle. The car’s lower weight means additional ballast can be used where it’s necessary, therefore lowering the center of gravity.

On top of the Evo package, the vehicle can be equipped with an optional 24H/Endurance kit featuring a different bumper with extra lights. It also contains a carbon fiber clutch, 488 GTE-sourced brake calipers, steel wheel nuts, and quick-fill couplings for engine oil and coolant. Extra goodies also compatible with the 488 GT3 Evo are the Le Mans-like 4,500-lumen LED main lights as well as sensors for the coolant level as well as refueling completion (with warning lights).

Ferrari says the Evo package can be retrofitted to existing cars, which will also benefit from tweaked settings for the ABS and the traction control system. The twin-turbo V8 is carried over, but the engine management has been further optimized for better torque delivery.