2020 Shelby GT500 Video Shows What The Carbon Fiber Pack Gets You

The 2020 GT500 is finally here and this new top dog Mustang offers options packages fit for a supercar. One of the most exciting options is the Carbon Fiber Track Package which adds a host of carbon fiber components for the princely sum of $18,500. So exactly what does an option package worth a Ford EcoSport gets you?

Owners who opt-in for the Carbon Fiber Track Package are in for quite a treat. To start you get a set of excellent 20” Carbon fiber wheels courtesy of Australian based wheel manufacturer Carbon Revolution. Wrapped around those feather-light carbon wheels is a full set of Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 Tires Front - 305/30 R 20, Rear - 315/30 R 20. This is also the most downforce on a factory Mustang thanks to the addition of front splitter wickers and a massive carbon-fiber rear wing lifted directly from the Mustang GT4 race car.

The interior is also dressed with carbon fiber accents around the gauge cluster and instrument panels. Ford will also remove your rear seat as part of this package to keep weight and lap times down. A set of Recaro bucket seats also come with this track-focused package to keep you in place during hard cornering. There's also a set of included wheel locks to keep those very valuable carbon fiber wheels on the car, just watch out for curbs.

The Carbon Fiber Track Package takes the GT500’s base price of $73,995 and immediately pumps it up to $92,495. However, if you’re looking for the absolute highest performance Mustang from the factory this is your ticket. A near six-figure mustang is a tough pill to swallow but if you have the funds trust us, you’re going to want the Carbon Fiber Track Package.





