Mercedes-Benz is up to release the new S-Class really soon, and the more sightings of its camouflaged prototype tell us that the German marque is about to reveal a bit more about its flagship sedan.

This particular spy video from Youtube's walkoARTvideos shows the S-Class casually strolling on the streets of Germany. What's different this time is the fewer camo wraps employed on its body, particularly on the roof and the roofline. We can also see that the pop-out door handles are here to stay, which was spotted first on the S-Class Maybach that we've seen before.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Less Camo Spy Video (Screenshots)

The video uploader, on the other hand, seems to be speculating that the W223 will have a full LED daytime running light that encircles the whole headlamp. We're on the fence with this inference since the camo wraps still obscure that part of the headlights for a proper analysis. As for the rear, there's not much to be seen except for the taillights that are extended to the tailgate.

Mercedes said that the new S-Class will be "at the vanguard of the automotive industry." It will not get an all-electric powertrain (that's for the EQS now) but it will be the first production model to offer a Level 3 autonomous driving system.

Expect the new S-Class to be revealed sometime in 2020 and will be sold in the U.S. as a 2021 model year. A Maybach variant is also underway, while AMG offerings will also join the lineup later on. Don't expect coupe and convertible versions of the S-Class, though, as rumor has it that these two body types won't reach the production stage.